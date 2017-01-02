Hervey leads UTA men to 11th consecutive victory, beating Appalachian State

Kevin Hervey scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds as the UT Arlington men defeated Appalachian State 84-69 on Monday night at College Park Center, UTA’s 11th consecutive win.
The Mavericks (12-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) entered the game ranked second nationally, behind Gonzaga, in the Mid-Major Top 25 published weekly by CollegeInsider.com.
UTA’s Jalen Jones had 13 points. Point guard Erick Neal had 12 points and seven assists. Kaelon Wilson scored 11.
Appalachian State (5-8, 0-2) made only 9 of 31 attempts from 3-point range.
