Men's Basketball

January 2, 2017 9:15 PM

Hervey leads UTA men to 11th consecutive victory, beating Appalachian State

Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON

Kevin Hervey scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds as the UT Arlington men defeated Appalachian State 84-69 on Monday night at College Park Center, UTA’s 11th consecutive win.

The Mavericks (12-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) entered the game ranked second nationally, behind Gonzaga, in the Mid-Major Top 25 published weekly by CollegeInsider.com.

UTA’s Jalen Jones had 13 points. Point guard Erick Neal had 12 points and seven assists. Kaelon Wilson scored 11.

Appalachian State (5-8, 0-2) made only 9 of 31 attempts from 3-point range.

Related content

Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

View more video

Sports Videos