Men's Basketball

December 16, 2016 9:16 PM

UTA Mavericks hold off Bradley on road for eighth straight victory

From staff, wire reports

PEORIA, Ill.

The UT Arlington men’s basketball team overcame a cold shooting night with stout defense at Carver Arena to defeat the Bradley Braves 56-51 on Friday night.

Junior forward Kevin Hervey scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, one short of his career high, to lead the Mavericks to their eighth straight victory. Bradley fell to 5-6.

Junior point guard Erick Neal scored 13 points and had five assists for UTA, which shot only 33.3 percent (17 of 51) from the field and 23.1 percent (6 of 26) on 3-point attempts.

Bradley, however, made only 16.7 percent on 3s and 33.9 percent overall (19 of 56) from the field. Sophomore guard Antoine Pittman led Bradley with 14 points.

Hervey’s jumper with 14 seconds left gave UTA its five-point margin. The Mavs had taken a 50-42 lead with 4:16 left on Jalen Jones’ 3-pointer, 28 seconds after Neal’s 3-point play on a layup put UTA up 46-42.

UTA raced to a 12-0 lead, holding Bradley scoreless for the first 7:38 of the game. But the Braves answered with on a 16-3 run. UTA led 31-24 at halftime.

The Mavs play their final nonconference game of the regular season Thursday when at Loyola Marymount.

UT Arlington coach Scott Cross says big win builds confidence

UT Arlington men's basketball coach Scott Cross said the Maverick's win over No. 12 ranked Saint Mary's Thursday night should help his already confident team play with even more confidence (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

UT Arlington's Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey say win over No. 12 Saint Mary's another confidence boost

UT Arlington men's basketball players Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey (of Arlington Bowie) helped lead the Mavericks to an upset over No. 12 Saint Mary's Thursday. It's the first win over a top 25 team in UTA history (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).

sstevenson@star-telegram.com
 

Related content

Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

Carthage claims fifth title with 31-17 win over Abilene Wylie

View more video

Sports Videos