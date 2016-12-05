UT Arlington men cruise to sixth straight win with 50-point blowout

Jalen Jones hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help lead UT Arlington to an easy 99-49 win over Division III UT Dallas on Monday night.
Erick Neal added 15 points and a career-high 13 assists for the Mavericks (7-3), who finished with 23 assists overall, the first time they have reached the 20-plus plateau this season.
The win gives UT Arlington six straight, including the first win in program history at Texas, on Nov. 29.
“It is safe to say that Erick Neal was the best point guard in the country tonight,” UTA coach Scott Cross said, as reported by utamavs.com. “To have 13 assists with no turnovers and add in 15 points on just nine shots and five steals is a very efficient performance.”
Jon Hatcher scored 13 points and hit 4 of 9 from 3-point land to lead UT Dallas, which was held to only 32.7 percent shooting and made just five of their 17 free throws.
The Mavericks led by 20 at halftime and killed any potential comeback early in the second. Jorge Bilbao made a layup and Neal hit a jumper for a 67-42 lead. A layup by Jones extended the Mavericks’ advantage past 40, and a Julian Harris jumper made it 90-45 with 4:51 left.
This story includes material from The Associated Press and UTAmavs.com.
