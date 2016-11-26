Men's Basketball

November 26, 2016 8:49 PM

UT Arlington men drop Fordham 67-63 on Jalen Jones’ 3-pointer

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Kevin Hervey and Drew Charles each scored 15 points and Jalen Jones’ 3-pointer with 41 seconds left helped carry UT Arlington past Fordham 67-63 on Saturday night.

Jones’ 3 put the Mavericks up 63-60 and 20 seconds later Hervey fouled Antwoine Anderson who made 1 of 2 free throws. Hervey then sank two free throws and Anderson’s layup brought the Rams within 65-63. Jones made two free throws to end it.

Fordham trailed 58-52, and Anderson’s 3 with 2:21 left made it 58-55. Hervey added two free throws before Fordham’s Joseph Chartouny made a 3. Off a steal, Anderson scored a layup to tie at 60.

UTA (4-3) led 29-27 at halftime. Javonte Hawkins’ layup with 14:37 left put Fordham (5-2) up 36-31.

Anderson led the Rams with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The Mavericks shot a season-high 56.4 percent (22 for 39) and outrebounded the Rams 36-16.

UT ARLINGTON (4-3)—Hervey 3-8 9-13 15, Bilbao 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 5-7 0-0 15, Jones 4-6 2-2 12, Neal 4-7 0-0 9, Pope 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 2-2 7, N.Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Bryant 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-39 13-18 67.

FORDHAM (5-2)—Bunting 1-1 0-0 2, Sengfelder 5-12 0-0 12, Anderson 7-11 2-5 18, Chartouny 3-8 4-4 12, J.Hawkins 3-8 2-2 9, Slanina 0-1 0-0 0, Pekarek 2-4 0-0 5, Zarkovic 0-6 0-0 0, Tavares 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 22-54 10-13 63.

Halftime—UT Arlington 29-27. 3-Point Goals—Texas-Arlington 10-22 (Charles 5-7, Jones 2-4, Wilson 1-2, N.Hawkins 1-3, Neal 1-3, Hervey 0-3), Fordham 9-36 (Anderson 2-5, Chartouny 2-7, Sengfelder 2-9, Tavares 1-2, Pekarek 1-3, J.Hawkins 1-4, Slanina 0-1, Zarkovic 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—UT Arlington 35 (Hervey 7), Fordham 12 (Bunting 4). Assists—UT Arlington 14 (Neal 6), Fordham 15 (Chartouny 10). Total Fouls—UT Arlington 14, Fordham 17. A—1,096 (3,200).

Related content

Men's Basketball

Comments

Videos

Mavs forward Dorian Finney-Smith practicing his treys

View more video

Sports Videos