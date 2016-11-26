UT Arlington men drop Fordham 67-63 on Jalen Jones’ 3-pointer

Kevin Hervey and Drew Charles each scored 15 points and Jalen Jones’ 3-pointer with 41 seconds left helped carry UT Arlington past Fordham 67-63 on Saturday night.
Jones’ 3 put the Mavericks up 63-60 and 20 seconds later Hervey fouled Antwoine Anderson who made 1 of 2 free throws. Hervey then sank two free throws and Anderson’s layup brought the Rams within 65-63. Jones made two free throws to end it.
Fordham trailed 58-52, and Anderson’s 3 with 2:21 left made it 58-55. Hervey added two free throws before Fordham’s Joseph Chartouny made a 3. Off a steal, Anderson scored a layup to tie at 60.
UTA (4-3) led 29-27 at halftime. Javonte Hawkins’ layup with 14:37 left put Fordham (5-2) up 36-31.
Anderson led the Rams with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The Mavericks shot a season-high 56.4 percent (22 for 39) and outrebounded the Rams 36-16.
UT ARLINGTON (4-3)—Hervey 3-8 9-13 15, Bilbao 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 5-7 0-0 15, Jones 4-6 2-2 12, Neal 4-7 0-0 9, Pope 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Kabadyundi 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 2-2 7, N.Hawkins 2-4 0-0 5, Bryant 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-39 13-18 67.
FORDHAM (5-2)—Bunting 1-1 0-0 2, Sengfelder 5-12 0-0 12, Anderson 7-11 2-5 18, Chartouny 3-8 4-4 12, J.Hawkins 3-8 2-2 9, Slanina 0-1 0-0 0, Pekarek 2-4 0-0 5, Zarkovic 0-6 0-0 0, Tavares 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 22-54 10-13 63.
Halftime—UT Arlington 29-27. 3-Point Goals—Texas-Arlington 10-22 (Charles 5-7, Jones 2-4, Wilson 1-2, N.Hawkins 1-3, Neal 1-3, Hervey 0-3), Fordham 9-36 (Anderson 2-5, Chartouny 2-7, Sengfelder 2-9, Tavares 1-2, Pekarek 1-3, J.Hawkins 1-4, Slanina 0-1, Zarkovic 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—UT Arlington 35 (Hervey 7), Fordham 12 (Bunting 4). Assists—UT Arlington 14 (Neal 6), Fordham 15 (Chartouny 10). Total Fouls—UT Arlington 14, Fordham 17. A—1,096 (3,200).
