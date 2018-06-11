Details for the Cotton Bowl Classic's youth football clinic at AT&T Stadium on Tuesday

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Wilson Sporting Goods are giving back to the community.
On Tuesday, the two organizations will sponsor and host a free youth football clinic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The event will be for kids ages 11 to 14 and will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Registration, which can be found here, will take place between 8 and 9 a.m. Available parking can be found in Lot 10.
The kids will be allowed to participate in agility drills. They will also be taught football fundamentals by coaches from several college programs in Texas.
Parents will also be able to attend a seminar featuring Dr. Scott Burkhart of the Andrews Institute Children’s Medical Center in Plano. That discussion will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the Main Interview Room at the field level on the south side of the stadium.
