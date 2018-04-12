Win a national title in Texas, get... a rifle?

Some parts of the country might name a street after a coach that's won a national championship.
Maybe they get the "keys to the city," or even a statue on campus.
Colby Carthel, Texas A&M Commerce's head football coach, got a custom-made rifle for leading the Lions to its first-ever Division II football championship last season.
A tweet from Carthel with several pictures of the rifle read: "Some towns will give you 'keys to the city' for winning a National Championship...
"Commerce, TX will present you a custom made Henry rifle!
"A sincere 'thank you' to the fine citizens of this great town. We're blessed to call you friends, and honored to call this place home..."
The tweet, as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, had been liked over 1,100 times.
A&M Commerce, which also won the 1972 NAIA championship, defeated West Florida 37-27 on Dec. 16, 2017 behind 323 passing yards and two touchdowns from Luis Perez. The Harlon Hill Award winner became the first quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in the title game since 2005, finishing his season with 4,999 passing yards.
The Lions finished 14-1.
