‘Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary’ gives intimate look at Texas Wesleyan’s return to football

Are you ready for football season to start up all over again? Same here.
The Star-Telegram has you covered, however, as we slog through the dreary days of winter, even before spring practice reminds us of the hope we hold for our teams, from the high school level to the pros.
The Star-Telegram’s award-winning video series “Titletown, TX” returns with its second season, “Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary,” which follows Texas Wesleyan’s first season of football in 75 years. Get to know the coaches, the players and the personalities as coach Joe Prud’homme - with just 16 scholarship players - helps build a program from the ground up. A program that was disbanded in 1941 when half the team enlisted for World War II.
The new season begins with the first episode available on Facebook Watch, beginning Jan. 24. Each episode will be released weekly on Wednesday.
All of the episodes are also expected to eventually be available on our Titletown website.
Watch receiver Anthony Caston, 28, as he juggles a full-time security guard job with caring for two young children, often playing on no sleep after working a double shift in Dallas; discover the deep bonds between two best friends from H.E.B., Fua Sapoi and Andrew Kirby, one, the first from his family to earn a college degree, the other pursuing a psychology degree to help prevent families from divorcing after experiencing it as a kid; follow the success story of Jermacus Jones, who beat out over 100 athletes at open tryouts to become the Rams’ starting running back; go deep inside the reformation of a football program, playing its first season since 1941, and follow the series as Coach Pru’domme helps the Rams transform from a fantasy to a family.
Season 1, which won three Lone Star Emmys, followed the 2016 season of the Aledo Bearcats football team and all the dramatic moments on and off the field during their quest for a sixth state title in eight seasons.
