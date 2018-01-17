Texas quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 55 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the Longhorns’ 33-16 win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.
Football

Longhorns’ Shane Buechele to have surgery on torn hip muscle

By Stefan Stevenson

January 17, 2018 07:07 PM

Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele will have surgery to repair a torn muscle near his hip and abdomen, according to the school.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that Buechele, who attended Arlington Lamar, is expected to be back for spring practice on March 5.

Buechele was injured during the first half of the Longhorns’ 33-16 win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. Buechele did not play in the second half after completing 6 or 14 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The sophomore started seven games in 2017, completing 137 of 213 passes for 1,405 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

  • Steve Buechele talks about son Shane's Texas debut

    Rangers bench coach Steve Buechele had trouble describing his emotions Sunday while watch his son Shane help lead Texas past Notre Dame (video by Jeff Wilson).

Steve Buechele talks about son Shane's Texas debut

Rangers bench coach Steve Buechele had trouble describing his emotions Sunday while watch his son Shane help lead Texas past Notre Dame (video by Jeff Wilson).

Stefan Stevenson: @StevensonFWST

