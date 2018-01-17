Longhorns’ Shane Buechele to have surgery on torn hip muscle

Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele will have surgery to repair a torn muscle near his hip and abdomen, according to the school.
The Austin American-Statesman reported that Buechele, who attended Arlington Lamar, is expected to be back for spring practice on March 5.
Buechele was injured during the first half of the Longhorns’ 33-16 win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. Buechele did not play in the second half after completing 6 or 14 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.
The sophomore started seven games in 2017, completing 137 of 213 passes for 1,405 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
Texas QB Shane Buechele will undergo surgery on a torn adductor (hip)/abdominal muscle, an injury sustained in the Texas Bowl. He should be ready for spring ball on March 5.— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) January 18, 2018
