Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, who graduated from Channelview High School, speaks during media day on Saturday in advance of the College Football Playoff national championship against Georgia on Monday night in Atlanta.
Football

Texans will help decide national champion despite very un-Texan title game

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 07, 2018 04:59 PM

On first glance, there is very little Texan about Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. in Atlanta. Nothing screams Lone Star State in any of that.

But look closer at the rosters, especially Alabama’s, and you’ll notice a decided Texas flair.

The Crimson Tide offense is run by Channelview sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts. He’s one of 13 Texans on the Alabama roster. Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards in Alabama’s 24-6 win over Clemson in the CFP semifinals.

Defensive backs Deionte Thompson (West Orange-Stark) and Tony Brown (Beaumont Ozen) combined for five tackles and a pass breakup in the semifinal. Alabama head coach Nick Saban coached the secondary for the Houston Oilers in 1988-89.

Georgia only has two players from Texas, including sophomore defensive back J.R. Reed, who is second on the team in tackles, including seven last week in the Bulldogs’ 54-48 double overtime win against Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals. Reed attended Plano Prestonwood and is the son of NFL veteran Jake Reed (Vikings, Saints).

JR Reed
Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed, who attended Plano Prestonwood, brings down Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown in overtime of the College Football Playoff semifinal ga,e at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
Doug Benc AP

Reed also has two interceptions, five pass breakups, six QB pressures and two fumble recoveries in 14 starts.

The Bulldogs also have two Texas connections on their coaching staff. Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann graduated from McKinney Boyd. Defensive graduate assistant Wendel Davis is a native of Sweeny and coached at Texas A&M Commerce and West Texas A&M after playing at Arkansas.

Texas Tide

Player

Pos.

Yr

School

Tony Brown

DB

Sr.

Beaumont Ozen

Thomas Fletcher

LS

Fr.

Georgetown IMG Academy

Jalen Hurts

QB

So.

Houston Channelview

Kedrick James

TE

Fr.

Waco La Vega

Xavian Marks

WR

Jr.

Rosenberg George Ranch

Jared Mayden

DB

So.

Garland Sachse

Donavan Mosley

DB

Jr.

San Antonio Madison

Montana Murphy

QB

So.

Southlake Carroll

Chris Owens

OL

RFr.

Arlington Lamar

Brannon Satterfield

P

Jr.

Austin Lake Travis

Tyrell Shavers

WR

Fr.

Lewisville

Major Tennison

TE

Fr.

Flint Bullard

Deionte Thompson

DB

RSo.

West Orange-Stark

Texas Bulldogs

Player

Pos.

Yr

School

J.R. Reed

DB

R-So.

Plano Prestonwood

J.T. Dooley

WR

Fr.

Highland Park

Deionte
Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson, who attended West Orange-Stark, tackles Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud in the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
Gerald Herbert AP

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

