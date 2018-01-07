Texans will help decide national champion despite very un-Texan title game

On first glance, there is very little Texan about Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. in Atlanta. Nothing screams Lone Star State in any of that.
But look closer at the rosters, especially Alabama’s, and you’ll notice a decided Texas flair.
The Crimson Tide offense is run by Channelview sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts. He’s one of 13 Texans on the Alabama roster. Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards in Alabama’s 24-6 win over Clemson in the CFP semifinals.
Defensive backs Deionte Thompson (West Orange-Stark) and Tony Brown (Beaumont Ozen) combined for five tackles and a pass breakup in the semifinal. Alabama head coach Nick Saban coached the secondary for the Houston Oilers in 1988-89.
Georgia only has two players from Texas, including sophomore defensive back J.R. Reed, who is second on the team in tackles, including seven last week in the Bulldogs’ 54-48 double overtime win against Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals. Reed attended Plano Prestonwood and is the son of NFL veteran Jake Reed (Vikings, Saints).
Reed also has two interceptions, five pass breakups, six QB pressures and two fumble recoveries in 14 starts.
The Bulldogs also have two Texas connections on their coaching staff. Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann graduated from McKinney Boyd. Defensive graduate assistant Wendel Davis is a native of Sweeny and coached at Texas A&M Commerce and West Texas A&M after playing at Arkansas.
Texas Tide
Player
Pos.
Yr
School
DB
Sr.
Beaumont Ozen
LS
Fr.
Georgetown IMG Academy
QB
So.
Houston Channelview
TE
Fr.
Waco La Vega
WR
Jr.
Rosenberg George Ranch
DB
So.
Garland Sachse
DB
Jr.
San Antonio Madison
QB
So.
Southlake Carroll
OL
RFr.
Arlington Lamar
P
Jr.
Austin Lake Travis
WR
Fr.
Lewisville
TE
Fr.
Flint Bullard
DB
RSo.
West Orange-Stark
Texas Bulldogs
Player
Pos.
Yr
School
DB
R-So.
Plano Prestonwood
WR
Fr.
Highland Park
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
