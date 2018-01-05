Former Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice, seen here in 2010, was named the North Texas running backs coach.
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice, seen here in 2010, was named the North Texas running backs coach. G.J. McCarthy Dallas Morning News
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice, seen here in 2010, was named the North Texas running backs coach. G.J. McCarthy Dallas Morning News

Football

North Texas promotes former Dallas Cowboy to running backs coach

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 05, 2018 06:37 PM

Tashard Choice has been named North Texas’ running backs coach by head coach Seth Littrell.

Choice, who played for the Dallas Cowboys for parts of four seasons, had been the Mean Green’s offensive quality control coach in 2017.

Choice, 33, worked with the Cowboys during organized team activities and minicamp in 2016.

North Texas rushed for 2,280 yards and 28 touchdowns in ’17. Freshman Nic Smith rushed for 684 yards and six touchdowns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

    Head Coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs took to the practice field for their annual spring practice. The Frogs look to improve on their 6-7 record in 2016.

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 1:20

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017
TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night 3:08

TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night
Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber 0:36

Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber

View More Video