North Texas promotes former Dallas Cowboy to running backs coach

Tashard Choice has been named North Texas’ running backs coach by head coach Seth Littrell.
Choice, who played for the Dallas Cowboys for parts of four seasons, had been the Mean Green’s offensive quality control coach in 2017.
Choice, 33, worked with the Cowboys during organized team activities and minicamp in 2016.
North Texas rushed for 2,280 yards and 28 touchdowns in ’17. Freshman Nic Smith rushed for 684 yards and six touchdowns.
