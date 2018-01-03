TCU, Horns, Aggies futures on display in Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game

The annual Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. CT today on ESPN2.

Here are five things to watch:

TCU FIREPOWER WON’T BE ON FULL DISPLAY

The future of TCU’s offense would have been on full display in this game with Frogs signees Justin Rogers (Bossier City, LA/Parkway) and Tevailance Hunt (Texarkana, Texas) both accepting invitations. However, Rogers will not participate as he continues to recover from a season-ending injury from several months ago.

Rogers is the highest-rated player to sign with the Frogs since Gary Patterson took over as head coach in 2000.

After actching 10 touchdowns as a junior, Hunt caught 18 touchdowns as a senior to elevate his recruiting status to four-stars. He averaged 18 yards per catch.

LOADED LONGHORNS

Love them or hate them, it will be hard to not notice the future of the Texas Longhorns while watching this game. There will be Longhorns all over the place, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

The headliner for Texas will be four-star safety B.J. Foster (Angleton, Texas), who ESPN rates as the No. 1 safety in the country. He’ll be joined by four-star ILB Ayodele Adeoye (Bradenton, Fla., IMG Academy), the No. 3 ILB, four-star DT Keondre Coburn (Houston/Westfield), the No. 2 DT, DeMarvion Overshown (Arp, Texas), the No. 2 safety, and D’Shawn Jamison (Houston/Lamar), the No. 11 CB.

On offense, the Longhorns will be represented by four-star RB Keaontay Ingram (Carthage, Texas), the No. 6 RB, Al’Vonte Woodard (Houston/Lamar), the No. 15 WR, and four-star TE Malcolm Epps (Houston/Dekaney), the No. 4 TE.

DFW IN THE HOUSE

There are three recruits representing DFW in the game.

Four-star DB Byron Hanspard (DeSoto) is the No. 13 CB in the country, per ESPN. He has signed with Baylor. Four-star DT Calvin Avery (Dallas Bishop Dunne) is the No. 16 DT. He has signed with Illinois. Four-star RB Maurice Washington (Cedar Hill/Trinity Christian) is the No. 15 RB. He is uncommitted.

AGGIE DUO

The Aggies will be represented by four-star WR Jalen Preston (Manvel, Texas) and kciker Seth Small (Katy, Texas).

Preston put on one of the best performances of all-time in a Texas state championship game a few weeks ago in that thrilling Highland Park victory. He set two UIL state records - longest touchdown reception in a championship game at 95 yards and most receiving yards with 220. He’s rated as the No. 8 WR in the country by ESPN.

UNCOMMITTED TEXANS

There are several uncommitted Texans to keep an eye on in this one.

Four-star athlete Joshua Moore (Yoakum, Texas) is one of the most sought-after uncommitted recruits in the country. His 247Sports Crystal Ball has him as a 72% lean to Texas A&M, followed by Nebraska (8%), Florida State (8 %), Texas (6%), and Oklahoma (3%). His brother, Jordan Moore, signed with the Aggies on Dec. 20.

Four-star WR Tommy Bush (Schertz, Texas/Clemens), the No. 9 WR per ESPN, is still considering Baylor, Georgia, and Michigan State. The Bears are the heavy favorite for him, per 247Sports.

Washington (Cedar Hill, Texas/Trinity Christian), the No. 15 RB per ESPN, has a handful of offers and recently picked up one from Tennessee on Jan. 2.

Two-star Justin Mader (Magnolia, Texas) is rated as the No. 2 longsnapper by ESPN. He has offers from Air Force, Army, Houston Baptist and Southern Arkansas.