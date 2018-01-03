‘Trash’ talking Oklahoma Sooners starts early for Texas Longhorns’ recruit

It doesn’t take long for the Red River Rivalry to take hold.
Four-star cornerback Anthony Cook isn’t even on the UT-Austin campus yet but he’s already taken a shot at the Oklahoma Sooners.
Tonight at 10:20 on @cbsaustin: We play word association w/ Texas signees at Army Bowl All-American practice - @_ACook21 calls Tom Herman "brilliant" but his thoughts on OU aren't as kind... pic.twitter.com/b1NhiiWkI9— Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) January 3, 2018
Cook, who is playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, was asked by Austin’s CBS affiliate what he thought of Oklahoma. The Houston Lamar star didn’t hold back.
“Trash,” Cook said with a big smile.
Sooners fans have already responded in social media posts on Twitter and Facebook. Chances are good Sooners fans will remember Cook when the two teams meet again on Oct. 6 in the Cotton Bowl.
His “trash” means jealous because he couldn’t sign for OU! That’s ok. Sooners will beat Texas again next year! Boomer Sooner!⭕️— Susan Bradley (@52Cardinal) January 3, 2018
