Oklahoma and Texas fans filled the Cotton Bowl for the annual Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 10, 2015, in Dallas. Tony Gutierrez AP

Football

‘Trash’ talking Oklahoma Sooners starts early for Texas Longhorns’ recruit

By Stefan Stevenson

January 03, 2018 04:46 PM

It doesn’t take long for the Red River Rivalry to take hold.

Four-star cornerback Anthony Cook isn’t even on the UT-Austin campus yet but he’s already taken a shot at the Oklahoma Sooners.

Cook, who is playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, was asked by Austin’s CBS affiliate what he thought of Oklahoma. The Houston Lamar star didn’t hold back.

“Trash,” Cook said with a big smile.

Sooners fans have already responded in social media posts on Twitter and Facebook. Chances are good Sooners fans will remember Cook when the two teams meet again on Oct. 6 in the Cotton Bowl.

  • All-Americans at work

    Richland linebacker DaShaun White and 53 new friends, the West team for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, spent some of New Year’s Day in practice at the Alamodome.

