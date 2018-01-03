Jimbo Fisher announces first official hires at Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher has announced his first hires at Texas A&M, including former North Texas head coach Darrell Dickey as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Tim Brewster (tight ends coach), Dameyune Craig (wider receivers) and Jay Graham (running backs) worked under Fisher at Florida State. Offensive line coach Jim Turner was already in that position at A&M. Some of the hires have been previously reported.
Dickey had been the OC at Memphis since 2012 where the offense gained over 6,000 total yards the past three seasons. He was the head coach at UNT from 1998 to 2006 and won four consecutive Sun Belt Conference titles from 2001-04.
More announcements will likely be coming soon as Fisher fills out his staff.
Texas A&M staff announcements:
Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks coach: Darrell Dickey
Tight ends coach: Tim Brewster
Wide receivers coach: Dameyune Craig
Running backs coach: Jay Graham
Offensive line coach: Jim Turner
