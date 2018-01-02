College Football Playoff returning to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium

The sports world is still talking about Georgia’s thrilling Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal Monday afternoon.
The double overtime classic set a high bar for future CFP games but the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium will get the first shot in 2018.
The Rose Bowl scored a 14.2 overnight rating for ESPN. That’s up 29 percent from a year ago.
The Sugar Bowl, which featured Alabama taking down Clemson in the late game, had a 12.5 rating, up 19 percent from last season’s second CFP semifinal.
Never miss a local story.
Both games rank as the third and fourth highest-rated CFP semifinal games since the series began in 2015.
Georgia and Alabama play in the CFP Championship Game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Cotton Bowl hosts one of the semifinal games next season at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2018. That’s a Monday. The championship game is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2019 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The CFP schedule is set three years out, although the site of the championship game for the 2020 season has yet to be announced. Here’s a run down on the future playoffs:
2018-2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Semifinal game
Cotton Bowl (AT&T Stadium)
Dec. 31, 2018
Semifinal game
Orange Bowl, Miami
Jan. 7, 2019
CFP Championship Game
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
2019-2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Semifinal game
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta
Dec. 31, 2019
Semifinal game
Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.
Jan. 13, 2020
CFP Championship Game
Superdome, New Orleans
2020-2021
Jan. 1, 2021
Semifinal game
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
Jan. 1, 2021
Semifinal game
Sugar Bowl, New Orleans
Jan. 11, 2021
CFP Championship Game
TBD
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments