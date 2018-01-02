Ohio State and Oregon played in the first College Football Playoff Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Jan. 12, 2015.
College Football Playoff returning to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium

By Stefan Stevenson

January 02, 2018 11:58 AM

The sports world is still talking about Georgia’s thrilling Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal Monday afternoon.

The double overtime classic set a high bar for future CFP games but the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium will get the first shot in 2018.

The Rose Bowl scored a 14.2 overnight rating for ESPN. That’s up 29 percent from a year ago.

The Sugar Bowl, which featured Alabama taking down Clemson in the late game, had a 12.5 rating, up 19 percent from last season’s second CFP semifinal.

Both games rank as the third and fourth highest-rated CFP semifinal games since the series began in 2015.

Georgia and Alabama play in the CFP Championship Game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Cotton Bowl hosts one of the semifinal games next season at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2018. That’s a Monday. The championship game is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2019 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The CFP schedule is set three years out, although the site of the championship game for the 2020 season has yet to be announced. Here’s a run down on the future playoffs:

2018-2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Semifinal game

Cotton Bowl (AT&T Stadium)

Dec. 31, 2018

Semifinal game

Orange Bowl, Miami

Jan. 7, 2019

CFP Championship Game

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

2019-2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Semifinal game

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta

Dec. 31, 2019

Semifinal game

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

Jan. 13, 2020

CFP Championship Game

Superdome, New Orleans

2020-2021

Jan. 1, 2021

Semifinal game

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Jan. 1, 2021

Semifinal game

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

Jan. 11, 2021

CFP Championship Game

TBD

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

