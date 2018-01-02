College Football Playoff returning to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium

1:06 Watch one of the fastest typists in the world Pause

2:45 Only at NASA will you find a 2018 to-do list that includes visiting an astroid and a journey to the sun

0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

2:29 In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

3:11 Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

0:43 "I'm a Texas boy all day," Dez Bryant says he wants to stay in the Lone Star State

1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

1:02 Littering in Texas could cost you time and money