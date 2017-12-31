Football

December 31, 2017

Lone Star Saturated: Over 50 Texans playing in College Football Playoffs

By Stefan Stevenson

The state of Texas hasn’t yet had a team in the College Football Playoff, but that doesn’t mean Texans aren’t representing.

Between the four teams squaring off in Monday’s semifinals — No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. and No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at 7:45 p.m. — 54 players hail from Texas, including 38 from Oklahoma.

Of the 54 Texans, 26 attended schools in the DFW area, from Weatherford over to Mesquite and Frisco down to Burleson.

Alabama

Texas connections: Coach Nick Saban is no stranger to the Lone Star state for recruiting. Alabama’s reach covers the entire country and that means plucking some of the best athletes from Texas, unfortunately for our local programs. Saban coached the secondary for the Houston Oilers in 1988-89.

Lone Star: Sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts stands out as the top Texan for the Crimson Tide. The Channelview alumnus is one of 13 Texas-bred players on Alabama’s roster.

Texas Tide

Player

Pos.

Yr

School

Tony Brown

DB

Sr.

Beaumont Ozen

Thomas Fletcher

LS

Fr.

Georgetown IMG Academy

Jalen Hurts

QB

So.

Houston Channelview

Kedrick James

TE

Fr.

Waco La Vega

Xavian Marks

WR

Jr.

Rosenberg George Ranch

Jared Mayden

DB

So.

Garland Sachse

Donavan Mosley

DB

Jr.

San Antonio Madison

Montana Murphy

QB

So.

Southlake Carroll

Chris Owens

OL

RFr.

Arlington Lamar

Brannon Satterfield

P

Jr.

Austin Lake Travis

Tyrell Shavers

WR

Fr.

Lewisville

Major Tennison

TE

Fr.

Flint Bullard

Deionte Thompson

DB

RSo.

West Orange-Stark

Clemson

Texas connections: Almost none. Not even on the coaching staff, where the closest you’ll get is Brent Venables, who played at Kansas State and was an assistant at Oklahoma.

Lone Star: This one is easy. Argyle tight end J.C. Chalk is the lone Texan playing for the Tigers. He has two receptions for 19 yards in nine games as a sophomore.

Texas Tiger

J.C. Chalk

TE

RFr.

Argyle

Georgia

Texas connections: Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann graduated from McKinney Boyd. Defensive graduate assistant Wendel Davis is a native of Sweeny and coached at Texas A&M Commerce and West Texas A&M after playing at Arkansas.

Lone Star: Sophomore J.R. Reed is second on the team with 69 tackles. Reed, who went to Plano Prestonwood, is the son of NFL veteran Jake Reed (Vikings, Saints), has two interceptions, five pass breakups, six QB pressures and two fumble recoveries in 13 starts.

Texas Bulldogs

J.R. Reed

DB

R-So.

Plano Prestonwood

J.T. Dooley

WR

Fr.

Highland Park

Oklahoma

Texas connections: It’s that time of year (again) when Sooner Nation must give thanks to their neighbors to the south for helping outfit another championship-level team. The Sooners have 38 Texas players on their roster. And these aren’t just roster fillers, either. Texans dot every important area of the Oklahoma two-deep. Running back Rodney Anderson (Katy) leads the Sooners with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Lone Star: The biggest star (love him or hate him) in college football in 2017 was Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s from Lake Travis, by way of Texas Tech. He’ll be playing in his final game(s) after piling up historic career numbers at Oklahoma.

Texas Sooners

Jonathan Alvarez

OL

Sr.

Mesquite Horn

Rodney Anderson

RB

RSo.

Katy

Robert Barnes

S

Fr.

Southlake Carroll

Najee Bissoon

RB

RSr.

Houston Baptist University

Malik Bradshaw

WR

RSo.

Frisco

Kennedy Brooks

RB

Fr.

Mansfield

Reece Clark

QB

RSo.

Cypress Woods

Bobby Evans

OL

RSo.

Allen

Dimitri Flowers

FB

Sr.

San Antonio Churchill

Kahlil Haughton

S

Jr.

Waco Midway

Nick Horiates

K

Fr.

Hebron

Sam Iheke

WR

RSo.

Lake Highlands

Mark Jackson, Jr.

DE/LB

So.

Cibolo Steele

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Fr.

Richmond Foster

Du'Vonta Lampkin

DT

RSo.

Cypress Falls

Kenneth Mann

DL

RSo.

Burleson

Baker Mayfield

QB

RSr.

Lake Travis (Texas Tech)

Ian McIver

OL

Fr.

Keller Central

Prentice McKinney

S

Jr.

Dallas South Oak Cliff

Zacchaeus McKinney

DT

Fr.

Weatherford

A.D. Miller

WR

Jr.

Dallas Bishop Dunne

Lee Morris

WR

RSo.

Allen

Reece Morrison

K

RFr.

Lake Highlands

Reeves Mundschau

P

Fr.

New Braunfels Canyon

Kenneth Murray

LB

Fr.

Missouri City Elkins

Kyler Murray

QB

RSo.

Allen (Texas A&M)

Caleb Nettles

CB

Fr.

Friendswood Clear Brook

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

DE/LB

RSr.

Houston Taylor

Kyle Pfau

K/P

RJr.

Klein (LSU)

Charleston Rambo

WR

Fr.

Cedar Hill

Tyrese Robinson

OL

Fr.

McKinney Boyd

Matt Romar

DT

RSr.

Port Arthur Memorial

Tanner Schafer

QB

RFr.

Canadian

Mario Sinacola

OL

RSo.

Fairview Lovejoy

Calum Sutherland

K

Fr.

Keller Central

Jordan Thomas

CB

Sr.

Klein

Reggie Turner

WR

RJr.

Pasadena Memorial (Blinn CC)

Erick Wren

OL

RSr.

Mesquite Horn (Arizona Western CC)

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

