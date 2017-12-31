Lone Star Saturated: Over 50 Texans playing in College Football Playoffs

The state of Texas hasn’t yet had a team in the College Football Playoff, but that doesn’t mean Texans aren’t representing.
Between the four teams squaring off in Monday’s semifinals — No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. and No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at 7:45 p.m. — 54 players hail from Texas, including 38 from Oklahoma.
Of the 54 Texans, 26 attended schools in the DFW area, from Weatherford over to Mesquite and Frisco down to Burleson.
Alabama
Texas connections: Coach Nick Saban is no stranger to the Lone Star state for recruiting. Alabama’s reach covers the entire country and that means plucking some of the best athletes from Texas, unfortunately for our local programs. Saban coached the secondary for the Houston Oilers in 1988-89.
Lone Star: Sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts stands out as the top Texan for the Crimson Tide. The Channelview alumnus is one of 13 Texas-bred players on Alabama’s roster.
Texas Tide
Player
Pos.
Yr
School
DB
Sr.
Beaumont Ozen
LS
Fr.
Georgetown IMG Academy
QB
So.
Houston Channelview
TE
Fr.
Waco La Vega
WR
Jr.
Rosenberg George Ranch
DB
So.
Garland Sachse
DB
Jr.
San Antonio Madison
QB
So.
Southlake Carroll
OL
RFr.
Arlington Lamar
P
Jr.
Austin Lake Travis
WR
Fr.
Lewisville
TE
Fr.
Flint Bullard
DB
RSo.
West Orange-Stark
Clemson
Texas connections: Almost none. Not even on the coaching staff, where the closest you’ll get is Brent Venables, who played at Kansas State and was an assistant at Oklahoma.
Lone Star: This one is easy. Argyle tight end J.C. Chalk is the lone Texan playing for the Tigers. He has two receptions for 19 yards in nine games as a sophomore.
Texas Tiger
J.C. Chalk
TE
RFr.
Argyle
Georgia
Texas connections: Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann graduated from McKinney Boyd. Defensive graduate assistant Wendel Davis is a native of Sweeny and coached at Texas A&M Commerce and West Texas A&M after playing at Arkansas.
Lone Star: Sophomore J.R. Reed is second on the team with 69 tackles. Reed, who went to Plano Prestonwood, is the son of NFL veteran Jake Reed (Vikings, Saints), has two interceptions, five pass breakups, six QB pressures and two fumble recoveries in 13 starts.
Texas Bulldogs
DB
R-So.
Plano Prestonwood
WR
Fr.
Highland Park
Oklahoma
Texas connections: It’s that time of year (again) when Sooner Nation must give thanks to their neighbors to the south for helping outfit another championship-level team. The Sooners have 38 Texas players on their roster. And these aren’t just roster fillers, either. Texans dot every important area of the Oklahoma two-deep. Running back Rodney Anderson (Katy) leads the Sooners with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Lone Star: The biggest star (love him or hate him) in college football in 2017 was Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s from Lake Travis, by way of Texas Tech. He’ll be playing in his final game(s) after piling up historic career numbers at Oklahoma.
Texas Sooners
OL
Sr.
Mesquite Horn
RB
RSo.
Katy
S
Fr.
Southlake Carroll
RB
RSr.
Houston Baptist University
WR
RSo.
Frisco
RB
Fr.
Mansfield
QB
RSo.
Cypress Woods
OL
RSo.
Allen
FB
Sr.
San Antonio Churchill
S
Jr.
Waco Midway
Nick Horiates
K
Fr.
Hebron
WR
RSo.
Lake Highlands
DE/LB
So.
Cibolo Steele
WR
Fr.
Richmond Foster
DT
RSo.
Cypress Falls
DL
RSo.
Burleson
QB
RSr.
Lake Travis (Texas Tech)
Ian McIver
OL
Fr.
Keller Central
S
Jr.
Dallas South Oak Cliff
DT
Fr.
Weatherford
WR
Jr.
Dallas Bishop Dunne
WR
RSo.
Allen
Reece Morrison
K
RFr.
Lake Highlands
P
Fr.
New Braunfels Canyon
LB
Fr.
Missouri City Elkins
QB
RSo.
Allen (Texas A&M)
Caleb Nettles
CB
Fr.
Friendswood Clear Brook
DE/LB
RSr.
Houston Taylor
K/P
RJr.
Klein (LSU)
WR
Fr.
Cedar Hill
OL
Fr.
McKinney Boyd
DT
RSr.
Port Arthur Memorial
QB
RFr.
Canadian
OL
RSo.
Fairview Lovejoy
Calum Sutherland
K
Fr.
Keller Central
CB
Sr.
Klein
Reggie Turner
WR
RJr.
Pasadena Memorial (Blinn CC)
OL
RSr.
Mesquite Horn (Arizona Western CC)
