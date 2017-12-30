Texan J.T. Barrett wraps up storied Big Ten career with Cotton Bowl win

Earlier this week, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett was asked if he still considered himself a Texan.

The Wichita Falls Rider graduate did a double-take with the question. He was almost offended.

“Of course,” Barrett said. “Ohio is great, but I’ll always be a Texan.”

Barrett concluded his storied college career with another steady performance in the Buckeyes’ 24-7 win over the USC Trojans Friday night in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s unique and crazy how my time has gone at Ohio State,” he said. “My family is really appreciative. I think it’s a blessing for [my last game] to be in Texas.”

He’s the first three-time captain in Ohio State’s 127-year history. Only eight players have been two-time captains.

Barrett passed Purdue’s Drew Brees to become the all-time Big Ten leader with 12,697 total career yards, five more yards than Brees.

“That’s pretty crazy,” Barrett said. “Since I was little I looked up to Drew Brees. It’s definitely an honor and a blessing.”

He went 27-4 as a starter for the Buckeyes and threw a record 69 touchdown passes. He ran for 33 touchdowns, including two Friday night. He led the Buckeyes with 66 yards rushing on 16 carries. He also completed 11 of 17 passes for 114 yards.

“I love him,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “He’s a member of the Meyer family. He has a home at Ohio State for the rest of his life.”