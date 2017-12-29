Filling up on football and nine tons of barbecue at the Cotton Bowl

Big football games bring big appetites. The Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Friday night brought the beef.
And we’re not talking about Ohio State linemen.
Executive Chef Tony Sinese of Legends at AT&T Stadium and his staff made sure fans from Ohio and Southern California were treated to Texas culinary cuisine.
That includes a lot of Frito pies, nachos and, of course, lots and lots of barbecue.
“We prepared for a big college game crowd with big appetites for Texas regional cuisine with Southwestern food culture,” Sinese said.
A run down on the concession stats for Friday’s Cotton Bowl:
- 8 tons of nachos
- 4 tons of Cowboys cheesesteak sandwich
- 4,000 lbs of hot dogs
- 2,500 lbs of popped popcorn
- 9 tons of barbecue
- 15,000 cookies (baked from scratch by Pastry Team)
“We planned for big appetites for fans coming into Texas from across the US to enjoy southwest and regional traditions,” he said.
Among the top sellers on Friday night was the BBQ Bent Buckle signature brisket, which is hickory-smoked for 16 hours. The Ultimate Nachos with their signature recipe yellow corn tortilla chips, Texas chili, queso and fresh pico de gallo, topped with pickled jalapenos.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
