USC long snapper Jake Olson, who has been completely bling since age 12, led the Trojan Marching Band after playing against Wester Michigan at Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 2.
USC long snapper Jake Olson, who has been completely bling since age 12, led the Trojan Marching Band after playing against Wester Michigan at Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. Mark J. Terrill AP
USC long snapper Jake Olson, who has been completely bling since age 12, led the Trojan Marching Band after playing against Wester Michigan at Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. Mark J. Terrill AP

Football

USC’s blind long snapper makes hitting a golf ball look easy

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 06:04 PM

Most people struggle to hit a golf ball on a tee cleanly, even many professional athletes can look foolish trying to do it. USC long snapper Jake Olson makes it look easy. And he’s also completely blind.

The sophomore from Huntington Beach, Calif., lost his left eye when he was 10 months old from eye cancer. His right eye was removed in 2009 when he was 12.

Olson, who is the Trojans’ back up snapper, appeared in his first game in USC’s season opener against Western Michigan. He snapped the ball on a fourth quarter extra point.

He went with USC teammates to Top Golf in Dallas, a clip of which was posted on Twitter by the official USC account. It shows Olson smoothly driving a ball. The Trojans (11-2) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2) in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If only it was as easy as Olson makes it look.

More Videos

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

How do roundabouts work? 1:57

How do roundabouts work?

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Cowboys celebrate 1992 team before game against Eagles 0:54

Cowboys celebrate 1992 team before game against Eagles

Watch one of the fastest typists in the world 1:06

Watch one of the fastest typists in the world

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:36

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

  • Watch one of the fastest typists in the world

    Darlene Rodella, of Seattle, is one of three world-class stenographers working the Cotton Bowl.

Watch one of the fastest typists in the world

Darlene Rodella, of Seattle, is one of three world-class stenographers working the Cotton Bowl.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

How do roundabouts work? 1:57

How do roundabouts work?

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Cowboys celebrate 1992 team before game against Eagles 0:54

Cowboys celebrate 1992 team before game against Eagles

Watch one of the fastest typists in the world 1:06

Watch one of the fastest typists in the world

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:36

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

  • TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

    Head Coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs took to the practice field for their annual spring practice. The Frogs look to improve on their 6-7 record in 2016.

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

View More Video