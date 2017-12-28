USC’s blind long snapper makes hitting a golf ball look easy

Most people struggle to hit a golf ball on a tee cleanly, even many professional athletes can look foolish trying to do it. USC long snapper Jake Olson makes it look easy. And he’s also completely blind.
The sophomore from Huntington Beach, Calif., lost his left eye when he was 10 months old from eye cancer. His right eye was removed in 2009 when he was 12.
Olson, who is the Trojans’ back up snapper, appeared in his first game in USC’s season opener against Western Michigan. He snapped the ball on a fourth quarter extra point.
He went with USC teammates to Top Golf in Dallas, a clip of which was posted on Twitter by the official USC account. It shows Olson smoothly driving a ball. The Trojans (11-2) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2) in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Never miss a local story.
If only it was as easy as Olson makes it look.
USC blind long snapper @JakeOlson61 never ceases to amaze. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/Qo7Q4Wr9Hp— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 28, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments