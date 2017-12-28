University of Texas running back Ricky Williams rushed for 203 yards in the Longhorns' 38-11 win over Mississippi State in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 1999.
Football

Texas, Oklahoma legends headline Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame class

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 28, 2017 02:23 PM

Texas Longhorns legend Ricky Williams and Oklahoma Sooners legend Roy Williams lead the 2018 class of Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame inductees.

The class of six, which also includes coaches Houston Nutt and John Robinson, along with Texas A&M linebacker Quentin Coryatt and Penn State running back/linebacker Wally Triplett, will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in May. The ceremony is free and open to the public. The exact date has yet to be determined.

Ricky Williams ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns in his final game for Texas on Jan. 1, 1999 in the Cotton Bowl. He also had five receptions for 45 yards.

Roy Williams had six tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks in the Sooners' 2002 Cotton Bowl win over Arkansas.

Coryatt collected 15 tackles, including three for a combined loss of 12 yards and recorded a safety in the Aggies' 10-2 loss to Florida State in 1992.

Triplett, a two-way player for Penn State in the 1940s, was one of two African-American players for the Nittany Lions who became the first black players to play in the Cotton Bowl in 1948. Triplett caught the game-tying touchdown in a 13-13 tie against SMU.

Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2018

  • LB Quentin Coryatt, Texas A&M

  • Coach Houston Nutt, Arkansas/Ole Miss

  • Coach John Robinson, USC

  • TB/LB Wally Triplett, Penn State

  • RB Ricky Williams, Texas

  • SS Roy Williams, Oklahoma



