Cotton Bowl attracts world-class athletes ... and typists

The Cotton Bowl not only brings in some of the best athletes in the country.
It also brings in some of the fastest stenographers in the world.
The three stenographers working the media headquarters at the Omni Hotel in Dallas includes the fastest typist in the world.
Jennifer Schuck, of Scottsdale, Ariz., can pound out 290 words per minute. She won an international stenographer competition in Berlin in July.
Darlene Rodella, of Seattle, and Karyn Menck, of Nashville, along with Schuck are there to transcribe media interviews with players and coaches during bowl week. Most bowls employ stenographers but only one can claim three of the fastest in the world. Menck came in second in a national competition.
“That’s why we’re here at the Cotton Bowl,” Rodella said. Rodella stays mobile during the media scrum with a homemade contraption that holds her steno machine at her waist. The device is actually a re-fashioned stadium seat.
