Football

Asking prices for Cotton Bowl tickets are almost $100 below face value

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

December 27, 2017 05:35 PM

This year’s Cotton Bowl Classic matchup between No. 8 USC and No. 5 Ohio State at AT&T Stadium might be the best non-College Football Playoff game of the bowl season.

Ticketmaster and StubHub list hundreds of resale tickets in the upper levels starting at $55. Prices in the lower level are between $115 and $1,000.

Face value for seats in the corners of the 400 level are $150.

Ticket prices on the secondary market are way up for this year’s game compared to last year, when tickets for the game between Western Michigan and Wisconsin were listed for as low as $6 on StubHub.

Participating schools are required to buy 12,500 tickets for the game and must sell them at face value.

The Cotton Bowl Classic has been sold out each year since moving to AT&T Stadium since 2010, according to Cotton Bowl officials.

