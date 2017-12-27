Christmas Eve Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium reigns as top Cotton Bowl perk

1:58 #CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time Pause

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

1:44 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

3:39 Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football

3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

3:01 Can your heart break for people you don't know? These are the celebrities we lost in 2017

0:22 Lake Ridge lineman comes up with the pick!

1:06 Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice