Several large video games are set up in the Cotton Bowl’s media hospitality suite at the Omni Hotel in Dallas. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Several large video games are set up in the Cotton Bowl’s media hospitality suite at the Omni Hotel in Dallas. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Football

Players aren’t the only ones getting bowl-related perks

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 26, 2017 11:48 AM

DALLAS

Much is made of the gifts and perks of being a football player during bowl week.

But what about the media covering those bowl games? Many are forced away from their families during the holidays, too.

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl tries to numb some of that pain with games and sugar. The media headquarters inside the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas includes a media hospitality suite, set up in a large ballroom, which offers three meals available daily, an endless supply of snacks and candy, and soda, water and coffee.

Just for picking up your credential you receive an Amazon Echo Dot. Alexa, how sweet is that?

The No. 8 USC Trojans (11-2) and No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2) play in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium at 7:30 Friday.

The hospitality suite is filled with games to help pass the time. There are billiard tables, ping pong table, video games and multiple big screen televisions. Oh, and in the evening there’s a bar serving specialty cocktails including Spiked Egg Nog, Peppermint White Russians and Baileys Hot Chocolate.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

