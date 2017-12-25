USC linebacker Levi Jones, a former Austin Westlake star, is the son of former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Robert Jones. Levi will be playing in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
Football

Texas homecoming for USC linebacker means one thing: Whataburger

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 25, 2017 01:16 PM

You can take the Texan out of state but you can’t take the Texan out of the Whataburger fan.

USC freshman linebacker Levi Jones is back home in Texas for the Trojans’ Cotton Bowl against Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium.

The homecoming gives the Austin Westlake alumnus a chance to see family and friends and play in the sports grandest stadium. But it also allows him to reunite with a long-lost love.

“The first chance I get I’m going to Whataburger,” Jones said. He’s not sure what he’ll order. “It just depends what mood I’m in or what time but I really like the honey butter chicken biscuit, and obviously the double cheeseburger. The chicken strips are fire, too. I like Whataburger overall.”

Jones is part of football-rich family that includes his father Robert Jones, the former Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker who played 10 seasons in the NFL.

His brother Cayleb played receiver for the Vikings in 2016. His brother Zay (short for Isaiah), is a rookie with the Bills. His uncle Jeff Blake was an NFL quarterback for 14 seasons.

“If I make it [to the NFL] I’ll be very happy. That’s the goal, but God has a plan for everybody so we’ll see what happens,” said Jones, who has 15 tackles in a limited role as a true freshman.

This is the first time Jones will play at AT&T Stadium. Jones was a junior at Westlake when they reached the state championship in 2015. It was played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“My family members can come and some friends and after the game I can just drive back home [to Austin],” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to show who we are and what we’re capable of.”

Trojan Texas ties

Chris Edmonson

RFr.

TB

Schertz Clemens

Thomas Fitts

Soph.

QB

Dallas Episcopal

Levi Jones

Fr.

LB

Austin Westlake

Ronald Jones

Jr.

TB

McKinney North

Aca’Cedric Ware

Jr.

TB

Cedar Hill

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

