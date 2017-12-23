J.T. Barrett of Wichita Falls has accounted for 3,400 yards and 42 touchdown this season as Ohio State’s senior dual-threat quarterback.
J.T. Barrett of Wichita Falls has accounted for 3,400 yards and 42 touchdown this season as Ohio State’s senior dual-threat quarterback. AJ Mast AP

Football

Hi, Cotton: Getting to know the Ohio State Buckeyes

By Jeff Wilson

December 23, 2017 10:18 AM

For those who decide to miss out on the 82nd annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl, one of the dream matchups of the college bowl season on Dec. 29, The Ohio State University Buckeyes will return to AT&T Stadium in 2018.

Ohio State, which was scheduled to arrive Saturday for bowl-week preparations, will travel back to Arlington on Sept. 15 to play TCU. The Buckeyes and Horned Frogs were initially scheduled to play a home-and-home series in 2018 and 2019.

Why would two teams disrupt such a fine arrangement? Money, naturally.

Each program will receive $5 million. Both teams also benefit in 2019 by scheduling a team they are less likely to lose to — Miami (Ohio) at home for Ohio State and Purdue on the road for TCU — and keep their national-title hopes alive.

Pretty sure there’s a big payday that comes with that, too.

Texas connection

Ohio State has infiltrated the Lone Star State to nab seven players, including their best player. J.T. Barrett, from Wichita Falls Rider High, is still the Buckeyes’ quarterback, for one more game, and has accounted for 3,400 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. He is 37-6 as a starter and has thrown for a school-record 102 touchdowns. The Buckeyes’ leading rusher is also a Texan, true freshman J.K. Dobbins of LaGrange. Junior guard Demetrius Knox (Fort Worth All Saints) helps clear holes for both of them.

Cowboys connection

Fresh back from the beaches of Cabo to resume his place in the Cowboys’ offense is Ezekiel Elliott, who first played at AT&T Stadium in 2015 as the top running back for Ohio State on its way to the national championship in the first year of the College Football Playoff. All he did in that 42-20 victory over Oregon was rush for 246 yards and four touchdowns, including the final three of the game.　

Heisman House

Six Buckeyes have won college football’s most prestigious award, including the only two-time winner. Tailback Archie Griffin won back-to-back Heismans in 1974 and 1975, and Ohio State had to wait 20 more years until their next winner, running back Eddie George. Quarterback Troy Smith won their seventh and most recent in 2006.　

What is a Buckeye?

It’s not hard to figure out what a Trojan is. USC’s mascot is that of the powerful soldier from ancient Troy. A Buckeye doesn’t seem quite as daunting. The state tree of Ohio is the buckeye, and the nuts that fall from it are buckeyes. However, according to the OSU website, the term Buckeye was first used in 1788 as a local Indian tribe shouted its word for buckeye at Col. Ebenezer Sproat, who was “a 6-foot-4 man of large girth and swashbuckling mannerisms” and who impressed the tribe with “his stature and manner.”　

Road to JerryWorld

The Buckeyes weren’t expecting to be here, but the College Football Playoff committee thought Alabama deserved the No. 4 spot in the playoff even though Nick Saban’s bunch didn’t even win — much less play — for its conference championship. A premium matchup in the Cotton Bowl is Ohio State’s consolation prize for winning the Big Ten championship. Losses at home to Oklahoma and the costlier one on the road by 31 points to Iowa prevent the Buckeye from playing for their ninth national title.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

