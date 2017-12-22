Tim Brown: ‘Zeke almost got me last year’

Thirty years ago, Tim Brown won the Heisman Trophy.
On Friday, he was in Fort Worth as the keynote speaker for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl luncheon at the Omni Hotel. Army takes on San Diego State at Amon G. Carter Stadium Saturday.
After a star-studded career at Notre Dame, Brown was selected sixth overall by the Los Angeles Raiders in the 1988 NFL Draft. He played 16 seasons in the league, earned nine Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
Along the way, the wide receiver/kick returner set many records, including most yards gained in a rookie season.
Brown had 2,317 total yards gained (including kick returns) in 1988.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was on pace to break that record, but the Cowboys didn’t play Elliott in the final game against Philadelphia in 2016 because they had already won the NFC East and were heading to the playoffs.
“Zeke almost got me last year,” Brown said. “I’m glad they sat him that last game.”
Elliott finished his rookie season with 1,994 yards, including 1,631 rushing.
Who’s No. 2 behind Brown?
It’s another Hall of Famer, Gale Sayers. Sayers, a running back/kick returner, had 2,272 total yards with Chicago as a rookie in 1965.
According to Brown, Sayers hasn’t forgotten.
“Gale Sayers wasn’t too happy I got the record,” Brown said. “I saw him at an event and he wasn’t too happy about it.”
Brown talked about his faith, experiences growing up, life after football and player ethics to a sold-out crowd that included both teams.
Turning his attention to a question about the seniors, Brown said one of his biggest accomplishments had nothing to do with football. Brown said getting a degree from Notre Dame was one of his top achievements.
Comments