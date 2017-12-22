For those who don’t know, winning the Commander-in-Chief Trophy is a big deal

There’s a lot of hardware passed out during a college football season.
All are special.
Many are national awards.
Then there’s an award that resonates around the world.
Army (9-3) and San Diego State (10-2) will meet in the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon Carter Stadium on Saturday.
Among Army’s accomplishment’s this season was claiming the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. It’s the first time the Black Knights have claimed the trophy since 1996.
“Every one of the messages that we receive is special because it is a realization that a victory like that and the pride of winning the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy goes far beyond the gates of West Poin,” Army coach Jeff Monken said during Friday’s news conference at the Omni Fort Worth hotel. “I've received messages from around the United States, the world, from Afghanistan from soldiers, from graduates.”
The trophy is named for the President of the United States i.e. the Commander-in-Chief. The trophy is awarded to the winner of the three-team series among the military service academies, Army, Navy and the Air Force.
It’s a big deal.
This season, Army beat Air Force 21-0 and Navy 14-13.
“It is thrilling to see how much it means to them personally and the soldiers that we represent that defend our nation,” said Monden, who is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award for National Coach of the Year and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award for Coach of the Year. “It is a tremendous point of pride to be able to bring that trophy back.”
