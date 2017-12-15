Bowl Picks: Can UNT upend Troy? Will Boise State upset Oregon?

Finally!

The college football bowl season kicks off this weekend with a handful of games.

Here at the Star-Telegram we figured, what better way to get in the mood than to show off our knowledge (or lack thereof) of every bowl game. We’ll pick games against the spread and then who will win straight up.

We’ll start with the five bowl games this week that Vegas had set a spread for by the time we made our picks (sorry Celebration Bowl).

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

We’d love for you to join in with picks of your own. To do so tweet us your picks to @DFW_College.

Happy picking!

BOWL GAMES

Dec. 16

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: UNT vs. Troy (-6.5)

AutoNation Cure Bowl: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky (-6.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Oregon (-7.5)

GILDAN New Mexico Bowl: Marshall vs. Colorado State (-5.5)

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Arkansas State (-4)

STAFF PICKS

Drew Davison

vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Marshall, MTSU

Straight: Troy, WKU, Oregon, Marshall, Arkansas State

__________________________________________

Brian Gosset

vs. Spread: UNT, GSU, Boise State, Colorado State, MTSU

Straight: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State

__________________________________________

John Henry

vs. Spread: Troy, GSU, Boise State, Marshall, Arkansas State

Straight: Troy, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State

__________________________________________

Clarence Hill

vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, Arkansas State

Straight: Troy, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, Arkansas State

__________________________________________

David Humphrey

vs. Spread: UNT, GSU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State

Straight: Troy, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State

__________________________________________

Carlos Mendez

vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, MTSU

Straight: UNT, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, MTSU

__________________________________________

Stefan Stevenson

vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State

Straight: UNT, GSU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State

__________________________________________

William Wilkerson

vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, Arkansas State

Straight: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State

__________________________________________

Eric Zarate

vs. Spread: UNT, GSU, Oregon, Colorado State, MTSU

Straight: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State