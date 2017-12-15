Bowl Picks: Can UNT upend Troy? Will Boise State upset Oregon?

Finally!
The college football bowl season kicks off this weekend with a handful of games.
Here at the Star-Telegram we figured, what better way to get in the mood than to show off our knowledge (or lack thereof) of every bowl game. We’ll pick games against the spread and then who will win straight up.
We’ll start with the five bowl games this week that Vegas had set a spread for by the time we made our picks (sorry Celebration Bowl).
We’d love for you to join in with picks of your own. To do so tweet us your picks to @DFW_College.
Happy picking!
BOWL GAMES
Dec. 16
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: UNT vs. Troy (-6.5)
AutoNation Cure Bowl: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky (-6.5)
Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Oregon (-7.5)
GILDAN New Mexico Bowl: Marshall vs. Colorado State (-5.5)
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. Arkansas State (-4)
STAFF PICKS
Drew Davison
vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Marshall, MTSU
Straight: Troy, WKU, Oregon, Marshall, Arkansas State
Brian Gosset
vs. Spread: UNT, GSU, Boise State, Colorado State, MTSU
Straight: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State
John Henry
vs. Spread: Troy, GSU, Boise State, Marshall, Arkansas State
Straight: Troy, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State
Clarence Hill
vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, Arkansas State
Straight: Troy, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, Arkansas State
David Humphrey
vs. Spread: UNT, GSU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State
Straight: Troy, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State
Carlos Mendez
vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, MTSU
Straight: UNT, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, MTSU
Stefan Stevenson
vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State
Straight: UNT, GSU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State
William Wilkerson
vs. Spread: UNT, WKU, Boise State, Colorado State, Arkansas State
Straight: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State
Eric Zarate
vs. Spread: UNT, GSU, Oregon, Colorado State, MTSU
Straight: UNT, WKU, Oregon, Colorado State, Arkansas State
