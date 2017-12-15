Bowl game swag: Who’s giving the best gifts?

It’s that magical time of year when college football players actually get paid. Sort of.

Unlike any other point during the season, the NCAA allows players to receive gifts: up to $550 in value for playing in a bowl game.

A number of bowl organizers offer players a gift suite, where players choose their gifts. The Quick Lane Bowl flatters players by giving each participant a life-sized Fathead poster of himself. The Belk Bowl takes players on a shopping trip to its department store. TCU players headed to the Alamo Bowl will receive an Amazon Echo Show, a $175 Amazon gift card, a Fossil watch, a mini helmet, Rock ’Em socks and a team panoramic photo.

And by the time the bowl season is over, there’s typically a general consensus on which game gave the best gift package (last season it was the Quick Lane Bowl). Who will claim that honor this year? Here’s a look at the bowl gift list:

Las Vegas Bowl, Saturday (Boise State vs. Oregon) Gift suite, Oakley backpack and tag, hat, Rock’ Em socks, beanie.

New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque, Saturday (Colorado State vs. Marshall) Gift suite, Oakley sunglasses, Oakley 5-Speed backpack, Lit tumbler, Gildan stadium blanket, cap, fidget spinner, baseball cap.

Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., Saturday (Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee State) Gift suite, Fossil Watch, a beanie, Ogio duffle bag, Big Game autograph football.

Frisco Bowl, Wednesday (SMU vs. Louisiana Tech) Commemorative football with bowl logo, Justin cowboy hat, swig stainless steel bottle with commemorative bowl logo, beanie cap with bowl logo, commemorative coin with bowl logo, commemorative lapel pin.

Gasparilla Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday (Temple vs FIU) Gift suite, Oakley backpack, neck pillow.

Bahamas Bowl in Nassau, Friday (UAB vs. Ohio) Gift suite, ISlide sandals, beach towel, bowl pin, drawstring backpack.

Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, Friday (Wyoming vs. Central Michigan) Gift suite, Oakley sunglasses, Under Armor backpack, beanie.

Birmingham Bowl, Dec. 23 (Texas Tech vs. South Florida) Gift suite, Oakley sunglasses, beanie, Big Game football.

Armed Forces Bowl, at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Dec. 23 (Army vs. San Diego State) Gift suite.

Dollar General Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Dec. 23 (Toledo vs. Appalachian State) Amazon Echo, Maui Jim sunglasses, Timely Watch Co. watch, Wilson football.

Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24 (Fresno State vs. Houston) Gift suite, Oakley backpack and sunglasses, Tori Richard aloha shirt, beach towel, Pro Athletics surf trunks, performance T-shirt

Heart of Dallas Bowl, Dec. 26 (Utah vs. West Virginia) Gift suite, mini helmet with logo, mini football with logo.

Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Dec. 26 (Duke vs. Northern Illinois) Fathead custom wall decal of each player with his likeness, $175 Best Buy gift card, JBL E55BT premium blue-tooth headphones, Quick Lane Bowl backpack and luggage tag, Quick Lane Bowl merchandise package, Quick Lane Bowl commemorative football, Quick Lane Bowl mini helmet.

Cactus Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz., Dec. 26 (UCLA vs. Kansas State) Yeti cooler and tumbler, Fossil watch, Ogio backpack, Legendary hat, JBL Flip 4 speaker, blanket.

Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Dec. 27 (Florida State vs. Southern Mississippi): Gift suite, Timely Watch Co. watch, New Era skull cap, football.

Pinstripe Bowl in New York, Dec. 27 (Boston College vs. Iowa) A variety of New Era products.

Foster Farms Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 27 (Purdue vs. Arizona) Sony XB0951 extra bass noise canceling headphones, Fossil watch, Timbuk2 backpack, commemorative coin, $25 Apple iTunes gift card.

Texas Bowl in Houston, Dec. 27 (Missouri vs. Texas) Gift Suite, Academy Sports gift card, Adidas duffel bag, belt buckle.

Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md., Dec. 28 (Navy vs. Virginia) PS4 Star Wars edition, a Star Wars PS4 game, American Express gift card and Rock ’Em socks.

Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Dec. 28 (Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State) $400 Best Buy player shopping trip, Timely Watch Co. watch

Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif., Dec. 28 (Michigan State vs. Washington State) Gift suite, a Fossil watch and Ogio backpack.

Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Dec. 28 (Stanford vs. TCU) Amazon Echo Show, $175 Amazon gift card, Fossil watch, mini football helmet, Rock ’Em socks, team panoramic photo.

Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 29 (Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M) Shopping trip to Belk department store, Fossil watch.

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Dec. 29 (North Carolina State vs. Arizona State) Gift suite, Timely Watch Co. watch, Majestic Pro Base fleece pullover, Ogio backpack, Under Armour cap, coin.

Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 29 (Northwestern vs. Kentucky) Gift suite and a Fossil Watch.

Arizona Bowl, Dec. 29 (New Mexico State vs. Utah State) Gift suite, an Oggio backpack, Fossil watch, beanie and Oofos slides.

Taxslayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 30 (Louisville vs. Mississippi State) Gift suite and Fossil watch.

Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Dec. 30 (Memphis vs. Iowa State) Commemorative football, Bulova Caravelle watch, Nike sports pack (includes athletic shoes, sport sandals, a backpack and sunglasses)

Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., Dec. 30 (No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State) PlayStation PS4 PRO bundle, Fossil watch, Ogio backpack

Orange Bowl, Dec. 30 (No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami) Gift suite; Tourneau watch, Lyfe Brand hat, Ice Shaker water bottle and Shaker cup

Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1 (Michigan vs. South Carolina) Jostens ring, Fossil watch, $125 Best Buy gift card, Outback Steakhouse gift card, hat.

Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Jan. 1 (No. 12 UCF vs. No. 7 Auburn) $300 Visa gift card, Ultimate Ears Wonderboom bluetooth speaker, Fossil watch, football.

Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Jan. 1 (Notre Dame vs. LSU) $400 Best Buy shopping trip, Timely Watch Co. watch

Sugar Bowl (No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Clemson) Gift suite, Fossil watch, New Era cap, Rock ’Em socks, panoramic game photo.

Officials with the New Orleans Bowl (North Texas vs. Troy), Cure Bowl (Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky), Boca Raton Bowl (FAU vs. Akron), and Rose Bowl did not respond to inquiries. The Cotton Bowl Classic (No. 8 USC vs. No. 5 Ohio State) did not wish to make their gift package available.