Jimbo Fisher was announced as Texas A&M’s head coach on Dec. 4. He’s expected to name former North Texas head coach Darrell Dickey as his offensive coordinator and former Minnesota head coach Tim Brewster as an assistant and recruiting coordinator.
Jimbo Fisher was announced as Texas A&M’s head coach on Dec. 4. He’s expected to name former North Texas head coach Darrell Dickey as his offensive coordinator and former Minnesota head coach Tim Brewster as an assistant and recruiting coordinator. Dave McDermand AP
Jimbo Fisher was announced as Texas A&M’s head coach on Dec. 4. He’s expected to name former North Texas head coach Darrell Dickey as his offensive coordinator and former Minnesota head coach Tim Brewster as an assistant and recruiting coordinator. Dave McDermand AP

Football

Jimbo Fisher adding recruiting coordinator Tim Brewster to Aggies staff

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 11:11 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 34 MINUTES AGO

Jimbo Fisher keeps adding experienced resumés to his Texas A&M coaching staff.

The latest name to surface is Tim Brewster, who served as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for Fisher at Florida State. Brewster announced the move on Twitter early Tuesday morning.

“Nothing but love for the Seminoles, I will be forever grateful to #NoleNation for the opportunity in Tally,” Brewster posted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brewster’s recruiting prowess is the big draw for the Aggies. He was the head coach at Minnesota from 2007-10. Brewster played at Illinois from 1981-83 and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Purdue in 1986. He coached tight ends under Mack Brown at Texas from 1998-01 before working as an NFL tight ends coach for the Chargers and Broncos from 2002-06. He worked under Fisher at FSU since 2013.

Multiple reports indicated that former North Texas head coach Darrell Dickey is expected to be named the Aggies’ offensive coordinator.

Fisher’s former OC at FSU James Coley is also expected to join his A&M staff, along with Dameyune Craig as an offensive assistant. Craig played quarterback for Fisher when Fisher was the quarterbacks coach at Auburn from 1993-98.

More Videos

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Pause
Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs 1:30

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:32

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants

Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

    Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds.

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Pause
Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs 1:30

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:32

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants

Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

    Head Coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs took to the practice field for their annual spring practice. The Frogs look to improve on their 6-7 record in 2016.

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

View More Video