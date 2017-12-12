Jimbo Fisher adding recruiting coordinator Tim Brewster to Aggies staff

Jimbo Fisher keeps adding experienced resumés to his Texas A&M coaching staff.
The latest name to surface is Tim Brewster, who served as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for Fisher at Florida State. Brewster announced the move on Twitter early Tuesday morning.
I will now join Jimbo in College Station. God Bless and always #GoNoles— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) December 12, 2017
“Nothing but love for the Seminoles, I will be forever grateful to #NoleNation for the opportunity in Tally,” Brewster posted.
Brewster’s recruiting prowess is the big draw for the Aggies. He was the head coach at Minnesota from 2007-10. Brewster played at Illinois from 1981-83 and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Purdue in 1986. He coached tight ends under Mack Brown at Texas from 1998-01 before working as an NFL tight ends coach for the Chargers and Broncos from 2002-06. He worked under Fisher at FSU since 2013.
Multiple reports indicated that former North Texas head coach Darrell Dickey is expected to be named the Aggies’ offensive coordinator.
Appreciate you OG!! Thank you for the opportunity! Congratulations on accepting the OC job at A&M! pic.twitter.com/sQhQBjVjSi— PATRICK TAYLOR JR (@PatrickTaylor_6) December 11, 2017
Fisher’s former OC at FSU James Coley is also expected to join his A&M staff, along with Dameyune Craig as an offensive assistant. Craig played quarterback for Fisher when Fisher was the quarterbacks coach at Auburn from 1993-98.
