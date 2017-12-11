Former UNT coach expected to join Jimbo Fisher’s staff at Texas A&M

Former North Texas head coach Darrell Dickey will be named Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator, according to footballscoop.com.
Dickey has been the OC at Memphis since 2012. Jimbo Fisher was named the Aggies’ head coach on Dec. 4. Fisher is currently piecing together his coaching staff.
He spent nine seasons as the head coach at North Texas (1998-2006), winning four consecutive Sun Belt Conference titles from 2001-04.
Sources: Texas A&M to hire Darrell Dickey as offensive coordinator https://t.co/dX2WotrWDG— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 11, 2017
Dickey, 58, was born in Galveston, played quarterback at Kansas State and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 1985. He was an assistant at Memphis from 1986-89 and had assistant stints at Mississippi State, LSU, UTEP and SMU before taking over the UNT program.
