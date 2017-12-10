South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley, right, is sacked by Texas A&M defensive lineman Zaycoven Henderson during a game on Sept. 30 at Kyle Field.
Football

Aggies DT arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana

By Stefan Stevenson

December 10, 2017 11:52 AM

Texas A&M defensive tackle Zaycoven Henderson was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges, in College State early Sunday morning.

KBTX first reported the arrest. College Station police responded to reports that two men pointed a firearm at several people and threatened to kill them at the Campus Village Apartments on Harvey Mitchell Parkway, according to the report.

Officers detained two suspects trying to leave the scene in a car. Henderson, 23, was a passenger. Police located the gun nearby in a wooded area and marijuana.

He was also charged with tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana.

The driver Terry Lechler Florez Jr., 24, of College Station, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Henderson, a senior, attended Longview High School. He has 35 tackles, including 2 1/2 sacks in 12 games for the Aggies.

Henderson has been suspended indefinitely per athletics department policy, an A&M spokesman said, according to The Houston Chronicle. Texas A&M plays Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760

