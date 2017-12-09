Oklahoma QB Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy in landslide

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield did what most everyone figured he would do on Saturday night: win the 83rd Heisman Trophy.
Mayfield won in convincing fashion over Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year’s winner, and Stanford running back Bryce Love.
The Sooners quarterback collected 732 first-place votes and 2,398 points in voting totals. Love was second with 1,300 points and 75 first-place votes. Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner, finished third with 793 points and 47 first-place votes.
For Mayfield, it was the third-highest percentage of possible points received (86 percent) since 1950, behind Ohio State’s Troy Smith (2006) and Oregon’s Marcus Mariota (2014).
“It’s been a tough journey,” Mayfield said.
He has been the toast of the college football awards scene lately also having won The Associated Press Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and Maxwell Award.
The Austin, Texas native has completed 262-of-369 passes this year for a career-high 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He has also rushed for 310 yards and another five scores with no fumbles lost.
“Coach [Lincoln] Riley you have been a mentor to me,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot together.”
Mayfield, who finished third in the Heisman voting a year ago, leads the nation in completion percentage (.710), yards per pass attempt (11.8), yards per completion (16.6) and pass of plays of 20-plus yards (75). He also ranks second in passing touchdowns (41), third in total offense (357.7 ypg) and fourth in passing yards (333.8 per game).
He sits atop the FBS record books with a career passing efficiency rating of 176.03, which is narrowly ahead of 2008 Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford’s 175.62; Bradford also played QB at OU. His 203.76 mark in 2017 would make him the first FBS quarterback with a pass efficiency above 200.
Mayfield has thrown a TD pass in a Big 12-record 39 consecutive games, including his victory over TCU in the Big 12 championship, which is the third-longest streak in FBS history. He’s also thrown at least two TD passes in a Big-12 record 26 straight contests.
He’s the driving force behind a Sooners offense that leads the nation in yards per game (583.3) and yards per play (8.4).
Next up on Mayfield’s agenda: leading No. 2 Oklahoma over No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1 at 4:10 p.m. CT (ESPN). A win against the SEC Champions would give the Sooners a chance to play for the national title against either No. 1 Clemson or No. 4 Alabama on Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
