Jimbo Fisher eying familiar faces for Aggies’ staff

New Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is getting the gang back together. Or, at least some of it.

Multiple reports have Fisher eying James Coley as his offensive coordinator. Coley was an assistant under Fisher at Florida State for five seasons, including the last three as OC. Coley is currently the wide receivers coach at Georgia.

Coley got his collegiate coaching career started under Fisher as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2003-04.

I'm hearing that Dameyune Craig, who played QB for Jimbo Fisher at Auburn is expected to follow his old coach to #TAMU as offensive assistant, probably coaching WRs. Ex #Miami OC James Coley, now at #UGA, is expected to end up as #TAMU's OC, working with Jimbo again. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2017

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fisher is also looking at Dameyune Craig as an offensive assistant. Craig played quarterback for Fisher when Fisher was the QB coach for the Tigers from 1993-98.

More Videos 2:54 His nightclub empire made millions because you could buy cocaine in the bathrooms Pause 2:29 In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:00 Patterson defends TCU after Lincoln Riley's comments 0:22 UNT homecoming party takes a frightening turn at student apartments 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28 1:41 Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:46 Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds. In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions Aggies don't use pom-poms and they don't boo the opposing team, but they definitely have their own gameday rituals. Get to know Texas A&M's most unique traditions in just 90 seconds. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Just as Coley did, Craig was a GA under Fisher at LSU in 2004. He coached QBs at Florida State from 2010-12. He served as Auburn’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach from 2013-15 before coaching LSU’s receivers in 2016. He worked as FSU’s offensive quality control coach this season.