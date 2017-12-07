Former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig played under then quarterbacks coach Jimbo Fisher from 1994-97. Later, Craig was a graduate assistant under Fisher at LSU and then QB coach under Fisher at Florida State.
Former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig played under then quarterbacks coach Jimbo Fisher from 1994-97. Later, Craig was a graduate assistant under Fisher at LSU and then QB coach under Fisher at Florida State. Dan Loh AP
Football

Jimbo Fisher eying familiar faces for Aggies’ staff

By Stefan Stevenson

December 07, 2017 12:32 PM

New Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is getting the gang back together. Or, at least some of it.

Multiple reports have Fisher eying James Coley as his offensive coordinator. Coley was an assistant under Fisher at Florida State for five seasons, including the last three as OC. Coley is currently the wide receivers coach at Georgia.

Coley got his collegiate coaching career started under Fisher as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2003-04.

Fisher is also looking at Dameyune Craig as an offensive assistant. Craig played quarterback for Fisher when Fisher was the QB coach for the Tigers from 1993-98.

Just as Coley did, Craig was a GA under Fisher at LSU in 2004. He coached QBs at Florida State from 2010-12. He served as Auburn’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach from 2013-15 before coaching LSU’s receivers in 2016. He worked as FSU’s offensive quality control coach this season.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

