Jimbo Fisher eying familiar faces for Aggies’ staff

New Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is getting the gang back together. Or, at least some of it.
Multiple reports have Fisher eying James Coley as his offensive coordinator. Coley was an assistant under Fisher at Florida State for five seasons, including the last three as OC. Coley is currently the wide receivers coach at Georgia.
Coley got his collegiate coaching career started under Fisher as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2003-04.
I'm hearing that Dameyune Craig, who played QB for Jimbo Fisher at Auburn is expected to follow his old coach to #TAMU as offensive assistant, probably coaching WRs. Ex #Miami OC James Coley, now at #UGA, is expected to end up as #TAMU's OC, working with Jimbo again.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 7, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Fisher is also looking at Dameyune Craig as an offensive assistant. Craig played quarterback for Fisher when Fisher was the QB coach for the Tigers from 1993-98.
Just as Coley did, Craig was a GA under Fisher at LSU in 2004. He coached QBs at Florida State from 2010-12. He served as Auburn’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach from 2013-15 before coaching LSU’s receivers in 2016. He worked as FSU’s offensive quality control coach this season.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments