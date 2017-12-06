Chad Morris leaving SMU to take over Arkansas

SMU is looking for another football coach.
Chad Morris will be announced as the next head coach at Arkansas later today, according to multiple reports.
Bret Bielema was fired on Nov. 24 after finishing 4-8 n his 5th season with the Razorbacks. He was 29-34, including 11-29 in the Southeastern Conference, with Arkansas.
SOURCE: Chad Morris just told his #SMU team that he'll be the next #Arkansas head coach.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2017
Morris is 14-22, including 7-5 in 2017 at SMU after taking over in 2015. The Mustangs play Louisiana Tech in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20. Morris went 2-10 and 5-7 in his first two seasons. Former coach June Jones resigned as coach after the first two games in 2014. The Mustangs went 1-11 in ’14.
Morris is from Edgewood, Texas, and coached Texas high school football from 1994 to 2009, including stops in Stephenville and Lake Travis, compiling a 169-38 record. He moved to the college game when he was named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tulsa in 2010. He was Clemson’s OC and QB coach from 2011-14.
