ESPN college football remains sweet home for Alabama viewers

You can’t blame ESPN if it’s blaring Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic “Sweet Home Alabama” throughout its Bristol, Conn., headquarters right about now.
For the 16th consecutive season, Birmingham, Ala., ranks as the No. 1 local market for ESPN’s college football game telecasts.
Alabama’s largest city, with a population of about 215,000, is about 55 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa, Ala., home of the Crimson Tide. The city delivered an average 6.8 local rating for games on ESPN this season, topping Columbus, Ohio, which averaged a 5.0 rating this fall.
No doubt the success of the 4th-ranked Crimson Tide the past decade under coach Nick Saban has helped build the rabid fanbase. But, let’s be honest, is there anything else to do in Alabama besides watch football?
The south, as usual, dominated ESPN’s top 10, which includes Oklahoma City (3.9) fourth and Tulsa (3.5) sixth. Columbus, Ohio, is the only city north of Nashville, Tenn., in the top 10.
Rank
Local Rating
Market
1
6.8
Birmingham, Ala.
2
5.0
Columbus, Ohio
3
4.5
Greenville, S.C.
4
3.9
Oklahoma City
3.9
Knoxville, Tenn.
6
3.5
Tulsa, Okla.
3.5
Nashville, Tenn.
3.5
Atlanta, Ga.
9
3.4
Jacksonville, Fla.
10
3.1
Dayton, Fla.
3.1
New Orleans, La.
