Alabama fans cheer during a game against Mercer on Nov. 18 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama fans cheer during a game against Mercer on Nov. 18 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Brynn Anderson AP
Alabama fans cheer during a game against Mercer on Nov. 18 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Brynn Anderson AP

Football

ESPN college football remains sweet home for Alabama viewers

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 04:11 PM

UPDATED 8 HOURS 43 MINUTES AGO

You can’t blame ESPN if it’s blaring Lynyrd Skynyrd’s classic “Sweet Home Alabama” throughout its Bristol, Conn., headquarters right about now.

For the 16th consecutive season, Birmingham, Ala., ranks as the No. 1 local market for ESPN’s college football game telecasts.

More Videos

BIG 12 Championship 1:35

BIG 12 Championship

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL 2:13

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL

  • TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

    Students started lining up at 5 p.m. Friday to claim the best spots for ESPN's College GameDay, which will telecast live from the campus commons from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday before TCU's football game against West Virginia.

TCU students line up early Friday night ESPN's College GameDay

Students started lining up at 5 p.m. Friday to claim the best spots for ESPN's College GameDay, which will telecast live from the campus commons from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday before TCU's football game against West Virginia.

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alabama’s largest city, with a population of about 215,000, is about 55 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa, Ala., home of the Crimson Tide. The city delivered an average 6.8 local rating for games on ESPN this season, topping Columbus, Ohio, which averaged a 5.0 rating this fall.

No doubt the success of the 4th-ranked Crimson Tide the past decade under coach Nick Saban has helped build the rabid fanbase. But, let’s be honest, is there anything else to do in Alabama besides watch football?

The south, as usual, dominated ESPN’s top 10, which includes Oklahoma City (3.9) fourth and Tulsa (3.5) sixth. Columbus, Ohio, is the only city north of Nashville, Tenn., in the top 10.

Rank

Local Rating

Market

1

6.8

Birmingham, Ala.

2

5.0

Columbus, Ohio

3

4.5

Greenville, S.C.

4

3.9

Oklahoma City

　

3.9

Knoxville, Tenn.

6

3.5

Tulsa, Okla.

　

3.5

Nashville, Tenn.

　

3.5

Atlanta, Ga.

9

3.4

Jacksonville, Fla.

10

3.1

Dayton, Fla.

　

3.1

New Orleans, La.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

BIG 12 Championship 1:35

BIG 12 Championship

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL 2:13

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL

  • TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

    Head Coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs took to the practice field for their annual spring practice. The Frogs look to improve on their 6-7 record in 2016.

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

View More Video