TCU coach Gary Patterson, left, talks to Texas coach Tom Herman before the team’s played in November in Fort Worth.
Football

Big 12 coaches agreed on one thing: Ohio State over Alabama

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 12:59 PM

UPDATED 10 HOURS 57 MINUTES AGO

The College Football Playoff is set but there’s still plenty of bickering and nitpicking to be had.

The Oklahoma Sooners received 10 first-place votes, including two from Big 12 coaches Tom Herman and Kansas’ David Beaty in the latest USA Today coaches’ poll.

The only coach who didn’t have the Sooners ranked in the top three was Auburn’s Guz Malzahn. He had Oklahoma No. 4, behind Clemson, Georgia and Alabama. Malzahn had his three-loss Tigers at No. 5 and three-loss TCU at No. 14.

The lowest a coach had TCU was Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo at 18th. Western Michigan’s Tim Lester had the Horned Frogs 17th.

Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, East Carolina’s Scottie Montgomery, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi, Marshall’s Doc Holliday, North Texas’ Seth Littrell and former Louisiana-Lafayette coach Mark Hudspeth all had TCU ranked 15th.

Carlos Mendez cmendez@star-telegram.com

Out of the 61 coaches, 36 had Alabama in the top 4 while 23 had Ohio State in the top 4. All four Big 12 coaches with a vote, which includes Patterson, Herman, Beaty and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, ranked Ohio State No. 4 and Alabama No. 5.

Gary Patterson had Clemson No. 1 and Oklahoma No. 2. Patterson and Beaty had the Frogs 10th, while Herman and Campbell ranked TCU 12th, right behind Miami and Penn State.

The only coaches to pick Georgia as No. 1 were Houston’s Major Applewhite and Washington State’s Mike Leach.

Boise State’s Bryan Harsin had Central Florida (12-0) ranked 4th and Alabama ranked 8th. USC’s Clay Helton had the Trojans 4th, Ohio State 5th and Alabama 6th.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

