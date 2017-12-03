North Texas headed to NOLA for the New Orleans Bowl

North Texas is heading to New Orleans to face Troy in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec 16.
The Mean Green continued to improve in Year 2 of head coach Seth Littrell’s tenure, posting a 9-4 record and capturing the Conference USA West division crown. This will be the 10th bowl game in North Texas history and second straight after playing in the 2016 Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl. It will be the seventh bowl game for UNT in the last 17 years.
“We are honored to be invited to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl,” head coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. “I have heard so many stories about how great the New Orleans Bowl experience was from our fans, staff and former players who were there from 2001-04. New Orleans is a great destination that is easy for our fans to travel to. I’m confident this experience will be memorable for everyone around the Mean Green football program.”
North Texas set several offensive single-season program records in 2017, including scoring, total offense, passing yardage, passing touchdowns. Averaging just under 36 points per game, UNT has been led by sophomore quarterback Mason Fine, who has totaled 3,749 yards in the air on 64 percent completions and 28 touchdowns.
The Mean Green won the C-USA West division at 7-1 and won eight of their last 10 games. This marks the first time since 2003 and 2004 that North Texas will play in a bowl game in back-to-back seasons.
Troy finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, which included a win over LSU on Sept. 30. North Texas and Troy have met 10 times, with the Trojans winning eight of those contests. The last meeting was in 2012, when Troy knocked off the Mean Green 14-7 in Denton.
For the Sun Belt champs - defense has getting the job done for the Trojans, holding opponents to 17.5 points per game.
