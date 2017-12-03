Ohio State's Tyquan Lewis celebrates Saturday after defeating Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes’ reward is a trip to the Cotton Bowl against USC.
Ohio State's Tyquan Lewis celebrates Saturday after defeating Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes’ reward is a trip to the Cotton Bowl against USC. AJ Mast AP
Ohio State's Tyquan Lewis celebrates Saturday after defeating Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. The Buckeyes’ reward is a trip to the Cotton Bowl against USC. AJ Mast AP

Football

Cotton Bowl lands glamour matchup with Ohio State vs. USC

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

December 03, 2017 02:17 PM

The Cotton Bowl Classic didn’t land TCU, the team it hoped would fall in its Tarrant County lap, but it’s difficult to say the Cotton didn’t get a premier matchup of college football powers.

Big Ten champion Ohio State, which finished one spot out of the College Football Playoff, will face Pac-12 champion USC on Dec. 29 (7:30 p.m., ESPN) at AT&T Stadium.

The game might be the best of the bowl season, including the CFP Final Four, with both rosters filled with NFL talent and both programs oozing tradition.

“The Cotton Bowl, the folks in Dallas, they do such a great job,” College Football Playoff selection committe chair Kirby Hocutt said. “We understand the experience it is for the kids who play the team. The matchups that the CFP process has brought about has been tremendous for the game of football.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ohio State (10-2) last played at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 12, 2015, when it beat Oregon to win the national championship. The Buckeyes have only one appearance in the Cotton Bowl, beating Texas A&M 28-12 on Jan. 1, 1987.

More Videos

BIG 12 Championship 1:35

BIG 12 Championship

Pause
Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:27

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

BIG 12 Championship

BIG 12 Championship Pregame

veltonhayworth@gmail.com

The Buckeyes beat Wisconsin 27-21 on Saturday to win the Big Ten title game but were pushed out of the national-title picture when Alabama emerged as the No. 4 seed.

USC (11-2) is the No. 8 seed despite playing one of the toughest schedules in the country and prevailing as Pac-12 champs. The Trojans also have only one previous Cotton Bowl appearance, routing Texas Tech 55-7 on Jan. 2, 1995.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

BIG 12 Championship 1:35

BIG 12 Championship

Pause
Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play 0:56

Southlake Carroll takes the lead on fourth down play

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper 1:37

Lake Ridge defense gets physical with Prosper

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career 2:20

How did he end up a Heisman hopeful? A timeline of Baker Mayfield's complicated career

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory 1:27

Legacy running back leaps, limps to victory

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

  • TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

    Head Coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs took to the practice field for their annual spring practice. The Frogs look to improve on their 6-7 record in 2016.

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

View More Video