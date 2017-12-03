Alabama coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide was one of the two teams vying for the final CFP spot on Sunday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Football

The four teams in the College Football Playoff have been announced

By William Wilkerson

December 03, 2017 11:36 AM

The College Football Playoff announced on Sunday that the four teams with a chance at winning the national championship are (in order of seed) Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama.

No. 1 Clemson (12-1) steamrolled Miami, 38-3, in the ACC championship.

No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1) rolled TCU, 41-17, at AT&T Stadium in the Big 12 championship.

No. 3 Georgia (12-1) put it on Auburn, 28-7, in the SEC Championship.

Those three teams knew they would have their names called on Sunday.

The big winner was No. 4 Alabama, which got in ahead of Big Ten champion Ohio State, and 11-win USC (the Pac-12 champs). The Buckeyes defeated Wisconsin, 27-21, in the Big Ten championship on Saturday.

