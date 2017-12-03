The four teams in the College Football Playoff have been announced

The College Football Playoff announced on Sunday that the four teams with a chance at winning the national championship are (in order of seed) Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama.
No. 1 Clemson (12-1) steamrolled Miami, 38-3, in the ACC championship.
No. 2 Oklahoma (12-1) rolled TCU, 41-17, at AT&T Stadium in the Big 12 championship.
No. 3 Georgia (12-1) put it on Auburn, 28-7, in the SEC Championship.
Those three teams knew they would have their names called on Sunday.
The big winner was No. 4 Alabama, which got in ahead of Big Ten champion Ohio State, and 11-win USC (the Pac-12 champs). The Buckeyes defeated Wisconsin, 27-21, in the Big Ten championship on Saturday.
Alabama edged Ohio State as the No. 4 team in the final Top 25 regular season Associated Press Poll.
The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowls are the two semifinals for the CFP this season. Both games will be played on New Years Day.
