North Texas football moves closer to division crown with win at Louisiana Tech

Jeffery Wilson ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including a 14-yard burst for the go-ahead score with 6:04 remaining, and North Texas pulled out a 24-23 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
“Give the ball to your playmakers,” North Texas coach Seth Littrell told Mean Green Athletics. “[Wilson’s] battled a lot of things, coming off some injuries. We’re not playing him as much as we’d like to. But we’re working to get him healthy.”
The Mean Green (6-3, 5-1 Conference USA) took a 7-0 lead on Wilson’s 8-yard TD run in the first quarter, but Louisiana Tech scored 17 unanswered points — on Jonathan Barnes’ 47-yard field goal and TD runs by Boston Scott and J’Mar Smith. Trevor Moore’s 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half pulled the Mean Green within 17-10.
North Texas tied it at 11:16 in the third quarter on Mason Fine’s 22-yard scoring strike to Rico Bussey Jr.
“They really fight hard,” Littrell said. “They come ready to battle every week. We’re trying to fix our deficiencies. It was a great opportunity to get a great win on the road and become bowl eligible.”
Back-to-back field goals by Barnes put the Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3) up 23-17 with 13:35 remaining in the game. Barnes missed a go-ahead 53-yarder with 2:39 left.
Fine finished with 203 yards passing.
Smith passed for 168 yards and ran for 29 and a score for Louisiana Tech.
North Texas needs just one more conference victory to clinch its first division title and a berth in the C-USA championship game on Dec. 2. The Mean Green host winless UTEP next week.
North Texas
7
3
7
7
—
24
Louisiana Tech
3
14
3
3
—
23
First Quarter
NTX—J.Wilson 8 run (T.Moore kick), 4:12
LT—FG Barnes 47, :46
Second Quarter
LT—B.Scott 4 run (Barnes kick), 12:17
LT—J.Smith 7 run (Barnes kick), :39
NTX—FG T.Moore 48, :00
Third Quarter
NTX—Bussey 22 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), 11:16
LT—FG Barnes 37, 6:50
Fourth Quarter
LT—FG Barnes 35, 13:35
NTX—J.Wilson 14 run (T.Moore kick), 6:04
NTX
LT
First downs
26
19
Rushes-yards
42-212
41-147
Passing
203
168
Comp-Att-Int
22-36-1
16-28-0
Return Yards
17
58
Punts-Avg.
5-33.4
4-42.25
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
1-0
Penalties-Yards
4-45
5-37
Time of Possession
30:08
29:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—North Texas, J.Wilson 20-165, N.Smith 7-23, Fine 11-16, Smiley 2-14, Mayfield 0-0, (Team) 2-(minus 6). Louisiana Tech, B.Scott 16-64, Craft 8-30, J.Smith 11-29, McKnight 4-19, I.Tucker 2-5, Stallworth 0-0.
PASSING—North Texas, Fine 22-36-1-203. Louisiana Tech, J.Smith 16-28-0-168.
RECEIVING—North Texas, Guyton 5-37, Lawrence 4-47, Darden 3-33, Smiley 3-21, J.Wilson 2-16, N.Smith 2-14, K.Smith 2-13, Bussey 1-22. Louisiana Tech, Bonnette 6-77, Veal 6-50, McKnight 2-33, B.Scott 2-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Louisiana Tech, Barnes 54.
Comments