Texas Wesleyan running back Jermarcus Jones, shown in a game against Texas College, ran for a career high 125 yards on Saturday against Wayland Baptist. Jones has 680 rushing yards this season.
Football

Wesleyan gets left at starting line by Wayland Baptist

By Jared Christopher

jchristopher@star-telegram.com

October 28, 2017 11:31 PM

Wayland Baptist put an immediate crimp into any Texas Wesleyan upset plans by scoring two touchdowns in the game’s first half-minute on its way to a 54-24 pounding of the winless Rams Saturday afternoon at Farrington Field.

After the Pioneers’ 95-yard kickoff return to open the game, Texas Wesleyan fumbled the ball on its first play from scrimmage. Wayland Baptist cashed in right away with a 32-yard strike from tight end Caleb O’Connor to receiver Ben Owen.

Wayland Baptist added a safety and another touchdown pass for a 23-7 first-quarter lead. The margin was 33-14 by halftime and 54-17 going into the last period.

The Pioneers improve to 4-5 over and 4-3 in the Central States Football League while Wesleyan falls to 0-9 on the season and 0-6 in conference. Wayland Baptist outgained TWU 573 to 335 in total yards.

Rams running back Jermarcus Jones ran for 125 yards on 21 carries, passing the century mark for the second week in a row. Receiver Cole Maxwell caught seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

TWU cornerback Parrish Dixon-Smith was a bright spot on defense for the Rams. He intercepted two passes and returned the second 36 yards for a second-quarter touchdown.

The search for that elusive first win continues Saturday for the Rams against nationally-ranked Arizona Christian at 2 p.m. at Farrington Field.

