Late fourth-quarter push lifts UNT over Old Dominion

Redshirt freshman running back Nic Smith dashed for a 20-yard touchdown with a little under eight minutes to go in the game to secure a 45-38 North Texas victory over Old Dominion Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
“Every day I come ready to work,” said Smith, who carried 18 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
“Being on the sideline and in the game are two different feels,” added Smith. “It was time to step up this season.”
The Mean Green improved to 5-3 on the season and 4-1 in Conference USA after gaining 460 yards of offense, most coming through the air. Old Dominion (2-6, 0-4) lost its sixth consecutive game.
Sophomore quarterback Mason Fine helped UNT race to a 28-10 lead, then clinched the game in the final minute with a heads-up slide for a first down. Fine passed for 309 yards on a 25-of-36 effort with one touchdown. Fine sits just under 2,400 yards passing this season and has totaled 17 touchdowns.
Fine’s main target was sophomore wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr, who finished with 111 yards on seven receptions and one touchdown – all career highs.
Through eight games, UNT is averaging 37.3 points, most in Conference USA.
UNT coach Sean Littrell was happy, but not satisfied.
“We have to take care of the football and have more discipline when things start to heat up,” he said.
UNT’s defense stopped Old Dominion on fourth-and-1 three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it doesn’t have to be – we secured the win” said senior defensive end Andy Flushe.
The Mean Green visit Louisiana Tech in a key C-USA West Division game on Saturday.
Old Dominion
10
13
15
0
—
38
North Texas
14
21
0
10
—
45
First Quarter
NTX—J.Wilson 1 run (T.Moore kick), 10:05
ODU—Harper 97 kickoff return (Rice kick), 9:52
NTX—Bussey 34 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), 8:49
ODU—FG Rice 45, 2:28
Second Quarter
NTX—E.Johnson 6 run (T.Moore kick), 14:32
NTX— (T.Moore kick)
ODU—Harper 98 kickoff return (Rice kick), 11:41
ODU—FG Rice 28, 10:31
NTX—N.Smith 1 run (T.Moore kick), 5:39
ODU—FG Rice 34, :00
Third Quarter
ODU—J.Cox 1 run (Rice kick), 11:27
ODU—S.Williams 10 run (Vaughn pass from S.Williams), 1:37
Fourth Quarter
NTX—FG T.Moore 23, 10:45
NTX—N.Smith 20 run (T.Moore kick), 7:27
ODU
NTX
First downs
21
24
Rushes-yards
48-205
40-135
Passing
181
309
Comp-Att-Int
21-36-2
25-37-1
Return Yards
290
97
Punts-Avg.
2-11.66
4-45.25
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
1-1
Penalties-Yards
2-25
3-45
Time of Possession
32:19
27:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Old Dominion, J.Cox 24-109, S.Williams 14-55, Harper 1-22, Lawry 9-19. North Texas, N.Smith 17-55, E.Johnson 5-37, J.Wilson 9-36, Fine 8-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Old Dominion, S.Williams 21-35-2-181, (Team) 0-1-0-0. North Texas, Fine 25-37-1-309.
RECEIVING—Old Dominion, Vaughn 6-69, Todd 5-45, G.Jackson 3-40, Harper 3-8, Fulgham 2-15, J.Cox 1-6, Lawry 1-(minus 2). North Texas, Bussey 7-111, Guyton 7-66, K.Smith 3-37, Lawrence 3-30, N.Smith 2-24, Smiley 2-23, Darden 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—North Texas, T.Moore 40.
