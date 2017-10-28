North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) passed for 309 yards in Saturday’s win over Old Dominion in Denton.
North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) passed for 309 yards in Saturday’s win over Old Dominion in Denton. Jake King AP
North Texas quarterback Mason Fine (6) passed for 309 yards in Saturday’s win over Old Dominion in Denton. Jake King AP

Football

Late fourth-quarter push lifts UNT over Old Dominion

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 28, 2017 10:25 PM

DENTON

Redshirt freshman running back Nic Smith dashed for a 20-yard touchdown with a little under eight minutes to go in the game to secure a 45-38 North Texas victory over Old Dominion Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

“Every day I come ready to work,” said Smith, who carried 18 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

“Being on the sideline and in the game are two different feels,” added Smith. “It was time to step up this season.”

The Mean Green improved to 5-3 on the season and 4-1 in Conference USA after gaining 460 yards of offense, most coming through the air. Old Dominion (2-6, 0-4) lost its sixth consecutive game.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Fine helped UNT race to a 28-10 lead, then clinched the game in the final minute with a heads-up slide for a first down. Fine passed for 309 yards on a 25-of-36 effort with one touchdown. Fine sits just under 2,400 yards passing this season and has totaled 17 touchdowns.

Fine’s main target was sophomore wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr, who finished with 111 yards on seven receptions and one touchdown – all career highs.

Through eight games, UNT is averaging 37.3 points, most in Conference USA.

UNT coach Sean Littrell was happy, but not satisfied.

“We have to take care of the football and have more discipline when things start to heat up,” he said.

UNT’s defense stopped Old Dominion on fourth-and-1 three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it doesn’t have to be – we secured the win” said senior defensive end Andy Flushe.

The Mean Green visit Louisiana Tech in a key C-USA West Division game on Saturday.

Old Dominion

10

13

15

0

38

North Texas

14

21

0

10

45

First Quarter

NTX—J.Wilson 1 run (T.Moore kick), 10:05

ODU—Harper 97 kickoff return (Rice kick), 9:52

NTX—Bussey 34 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), 8:49

ODU—FG Rice 45, 2:28

Second Quarter

NTX—E.Johnson 6 run (T.Moore kick), 14:32

NTX— (T.Moore kick)

ODU—Harper 98 kickoff return (Rice kick), 11:41

ODU—FG Rice 28, 10:31

NTX—N.Smith 1 run (T.Moore kick), 5:39

ODU—FG Rice 34, :00

Third Quarter

ODU—J.Cox 1 run (Rice kick), 11:27

ODU—S.Williams 10 run (Vaughn pass from S.Williams), 1:37

Fourth Quarter

NTX—FG T.Moore 23, 10:45

NTX—N.Smith 20 run (T.Moore kick), 7:27

ODU

NTX

First downs

21

24

Rushes-yards

48-205

40-135

Passing

181

309

Comp-Att-Int

21-36-2

25-37-1

Return Yards

290

97

Punts-Avg.

2-11.66

4-45.25

Fumbles-Lost

1-1

1-1

Penalties-Yards

2-25

3-45

Time of Possession

32:19

27:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Old Dominion, J.Cox 24-109, S.Williams 14-55, Harper 1-22, Lawry 9-19. North Texas, N.Smith 17-55, E.Johnson 5-37, J.Wilson 9-36, Fine 8-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Old Dominion, S.Williams 21-35-2-181, (Team) 0-1-0-0. North Texas, Fine 25-37-1-309.

RECEIVING—Old Dominion, Vaughn 6-69, Todd 5-45, G.Jackson 3-40, Harper 3-8, Fulgham 2-15, J.Cox 1-6, Lawry 1-(minus 2). North Texas, Bussey 7-111, Guyton 7-66, K.Smith 3-37, Lawrence 3-30, N.Smith 2-24, Smiley 2-23, Darden 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—North Texas, T.Moore 40.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

    Head Coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs took to the practice field for their annual spring practice. The Frogs look to improve on their 6-7 record in 2016.

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 1:20

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017
TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night 3:08

TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night
Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests 1:52

Bands brave cold weather in UIL contests

View More Video