North Texas football clobbered by Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic

Devin Singletary rushed for three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic finished with a Conference USA-record 804 yards in a 69-31 downing of North Texas on Saturday night.
The Owls (4-3, 3-0) scored on their first 11 drives, including nine touchdowns. Singletary had scoring runs of 2 and 3 yards in the first quarter. In the second, he made a jump cut to change direction just behind the line of scrimmage and sprinted through the gap for a 22-yarder, his school-record 14th touchdown of the season.
FAU amassed 447 yards rushing and 357 passing. Kendal Briles is the team’s offensive coordinator, a position he previously held at Baylor under his father, Art Briles.
“They had a couple of different wrinkles here and there,” North Texas coach Seth Littrell told the Mean Green website. “But overall you just have to give them credit. They were the more excited team. They dominated us up front on both sides of the ball. We dug ourselves a hole and never came out of it.”
FAU’s Jason Driskel completed 24 of 35 passes with a pair of touchdowns — a 69-yarder to Willie Wright and a 5-yarder to Harrison Bryant. Kerrith Whyte Jr. reeled off an 82-yard scoring run, and John Franklin III capped the scoring for Lane Kiffin’s squad with a 55-yard run.
Mason Fine went 31-for-47 passing for 283 yards and two TDs for North Texas (4-3, 3-1), and Michael Lawrence had 11 receptions for 112 yards, both career highs.
The loss snapped the Mean Green’s three-game winning streak and dropped them into a tie for first place in the West Division.
“We got to be able to learn from this,” Littrell said. “We’ve just got to get better. We’re nowhere near where we need to be.”
North Texas
0
7
10
14
—
31
FAU
24
17
21
7
—
69
First Quarter
FAU—Singletary 2 run (Joseph kick), 11:53
FAU—Singletary 3 run (Joseph kick), 6:41
FAU—FG Joseph 44, 3:45
FAU—Wright 69 pass from Driskel (Joseph kick), 1:16
Second Quarter
NTX—Rutherford 9 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), 11:45
FAU—Driskel 1 run (Joseph kick), 7:23
FAU—Singletary 22 run (Joseph kick), 3:55
FAU—FG Joseph 24, :00
Third Quarter
NTX—FG T.Moore 44, 10:37
FAU—Bryant 5 pass from Driskel (Joseph kick), 8:32
NTX—Je.Wilson 6 run (T.Moore kick), 6:17
FAU—Howell 2 run (Joseph kick), 3:00
FAU—Whyte 82 run (Joseph kick), :00
Fourth Quarter
FAU—Franklin 55 run (Joseph kick), 12:41
NTX—E.Johnson 8 run (T.Moore kick), 8:25
NTX—N.Smith 1 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), :30
NTX
FAU
First downs
25
38
Rushes-yards
33-137
48-447
Passing
283
357
Comp-Att-Int
31-47-2
24-35-0
Return Yards
58
94
Punts-Avg.
4-47.25
0-null
Fumbles-Lost
2-1
2-0
Penalties-Yards
6-41
5-39
Time of Possession
30:35
29:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—North Texas, Je.Wilson 11-49, Fine 7-32, N.Smith 8-25, Tucker 2-16, E.Johnson 5-15, Murray 0-0. FAU, Singletary 17-123, Whyte 2-86, Howell 13-70, Franklin 3-69, Driskel 4-68, Hearns 3-23, Tisdale 4-13, McGriff 1-(minus 1), Parr 1-(minus 4).
PASSING—North Texas, Fine 31-47-2-283. FAU, Driskel 24-35-0-357.
RECEIVING—North Texas, Lawrence 11-112, Darden 4-40, Je.Wilson 3-33, Rutherford 3-23, Smiley 2-15, E.Johnson 2-15, N.Smith 2-7, R.Bussey 1-19, Ke.Smith 1-7, Chumley 1-6, Tucker 1-6. FAU, Wright 8-141, Bryant 7-69, Solomon 5-64, Singletary 1-45, Franklin 1-20, T.Harrison 1-5, H.Bussey 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Comments