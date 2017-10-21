Quarterback Jason Driskel and the FAU offense could not be contained Saturday night, racking up a Conference USA-record 804 yards against North Texas.
Quarterback Jason Driskel and the FAU offense could not be contained Saturday night, racking up a Conference USA-record 804 yards against North Texas. Jim Rassol AP
Quarterback Jason Driskel and the FAU offense could not be contained Saturday night, racking up a Conference USA-record 804 yards against North Texas. Jim Rassol AP

Football

North Texas football clobbered by Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic

Staff and wire reports

October 21, 2017 8:48 PM

BOCA RATON, Fla.

Devin Singletary rushed for three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic finished with a Conference USA-record 804 yards in a 69-31 downing of North Texas on Saturday night.

The Owls (4-3, 3-0) scored on their first 11 drives, including nine touchdowns. Singletary had scoring runs of 2 and 3 yards in the first quarter. In the second, he made a jump cut to change direction just behind the line of scrimmage and sprinted through the gap for a 22-yarder, his school-record 14th touchdown of the season.

FAU amassed 447 yards rushing and 357 passing. Kendal Briles is the team’s offensive coordinator, a position he previously held at Baylor under his father, Art Briles.

“They had a couple of different wrinkles here and there,” North Texas coach Seth Littrell told the Mean Green website. “But overall you just have to give them credit. They were the more excited team. They dominated us up front on both sides of the ball. We dug ourselves a hole and never came out of it.”

FAU’s Jason Driskel completed 24 of 35 passes with a pair of touchdowns — a 69-yarder to Willie Wright and a 5-yarder to Harrison Bryant. Kerrith Whyte Jr. reeled off an 82-yard scoring run, and John Franklin III capped the scoring for Lane Kiffin’s squad with a 55-yard run.

Mason Fine went 31-for-47 passing for 283 yards and two TDs for North Texas (4-3, 3-1), and Michael Lawrence had 11 receptions for 112 yards, both career highs.

The loss snapped the Mean Green’s three-game winning streak and dropped them into a tie for first place in the West Division.

“We got to be able to learn from this,” Littrell said. “We’ve just got to get better. We’re nowhere near where we need to be.”

North Texas

0

7

10

14

31

FAU

24

17

21

7

69

First Quarter

FAU—Singletary 2 run (Joseph kick), 11:53

FAU—Singletary 3 run (Joseph kick), 6:41

FAU—FG Joseph 44, 3:45

FAU—Wright 69 pass from Driskel (Joseph kick), 1:16

Second Quarter

NTX—Rutherford 9 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), 11:45

FAU—Driskel 1 run (Joseph kick), 7:23

FAU—Singletary 22 run (Joseph kick), 3:55

FAU—FG Joseph 24, :00

Third Quarter

NTX—FG T.Moore 44, 10:37

FAU—Bryant 5 pass from Driskel (Joseph kick), 8:32

NTX—Je.Wilson 6 run (T.Moore kick), 6:17

FAU—Howell 2 run (Joseph kick), 3:00

FAU—Whyte 82 run (Joseph kick), :00

Fourth Quarter

FAU—Franklin 55 run (Joseph kick), 12:41

NTX—E.Johnson 8 run (T.Moore kick), 8:25

NTX—N.Smith 1 pass from Fine (T.Moore kick), :30

NTX

FAU

First downs

25

38

Rushes-yards

33-137

48-447

Passing

283

357

Comp-Att-Int

31-47-2

24-35-0

Return Yards

58

94

Punts-Avg.

4-47.25

0-null

Fumbles-Lost

2-1

2-0

Penalties-Yards

6-41

5-39

Time of Possession

30:35

29:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—North Texas, Je.Wilson 11-49, Fine 7-32, N.Smith 8-25, Tucker 2-16, E.Johnson 5-15, Murray 0-0. FAU, Singletary 17-123, Whyte 2-86, Howell 13-70, Franklin 3-69, Driskel 4-68, Hearns 3-23, Tisdale 4-13, McGriff 1-(minus 1), Parr 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—North Texas, Fine 31-47-2-283. FAU, Driskel 24-35-0-357.

RECEIVING—North Texas, Lawrence 11-112, Darden 4-40, Je.Wilson 3-33, Rutherford 3-23, Smiley 2-15, E.Johnson 2-15, N.Smith 2-7, R.Bussey 1-19, Ke.Smith 1-7, Chumley 1-6, Tucker 1-6. FAU, Wright 8-141, Bryant 7-69, Solomon 5-64, Singletary 1-45, Franklin 1-20, T.Harrison 1-5, H.Bussey 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

    Head Coach Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs took to the practice field for their annual spring practice. The Frogs look to improve on their 6-7 record in 2016.

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 1:20

TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017
TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night 3:08

TCU's Gary Patterson sings Small Town Saturday Night
Koe Wetzel @ Ranch Bash 1:41

Koe Wetzel @ Ranch Bash

View More Video