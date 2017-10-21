Texas Wesleyan doesn’t win, but progress is made

In trying times, success is often measured in increments.

Though the Texas Wesleyan Rams didn’t win Saturday’s game against Lyon College, losing 21-14 and falling to 0-8, they did at least enjoy their first taste of being ahead.

A 1-yard touchdown plunge by Jermarcus Jones midway through the opening period was the first time in eight games the Rams had scored a first-quarter point, and the first time any scoreboard had showed them leading.

The Scots (3-5, 1-4 Central States Football League) kicked two field goals in the second quarter as the teams retired for halftime with Wesleyan leading 7-6. Lyon came away with touchdowns on two 50-yard scoring drives in the second half for a 21-7 lead before Wesleyan (0-8, 0-5) closed the gap late with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Erik Richards to Jones.

The Rams failed to recover the ensuing onside kick and Lyon ran the clock down to nine seconds before giving the ball back to Wesleyan. The Rams tried a hook-and-ladder desperation play but turned the ball over as time expired.

Wesleyan had more first downs (18-16), total yards (233-212) and rushing yards (169-60) than Lyon, and even converted all three fourth-down attempts in the game. But 12 penalties for 117 yards set the Rams back.

Jones became the first Wesleyan rusher to reach the century mark, running for 104 yards on 18 carries and the early TD.

Linebacker Nevell Floyd turned in a season-high nine unassisted tackles, most on either side.

Wesleyan returns home Saturday for a 2 p.m. game against Wayland Baptist (3-5, 3-3) at Farrington Field.