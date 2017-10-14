UNT drives 98 yards in final minute to overcome UTSA

Sophomore quarterback Mason Fine drove North Texas 98 yards in the game’s final minute, capped by a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rico Bussey Jr. with 10 seconds to play for a 29-26 victory over the UT San Antonio Roadrunners before a crowd of 23,068 Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

The win improves the Mean Green to 4-2 on the season and 3-0 in Conference USA play. UTSA falls to 3-2 and 0-2.

Fine completed 20 of 34 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and scored the first points of the day on a 2-yard run midway through the first quarter. The passing effort was Mason’s third of at least 350 yards this season.

A healthy portion of those passes went to Jalen Guyton, who caught eight for 182 yards and two scores.

Jeffery Wilson led the Mean Green with 83 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

UNT gained 441 yards of offense and UTSA had 389. There was only one turnover in the game, an interception off Fine.

Fine’s early TD run and his first scoring toss to Guyton, covering 77 yards, put the Mean Green ahead 13-0 before UTSA rallied back to take a 20-16 lead going into the final quarter.

Fine had five completions on the final drive that began on the UNT 2-yard line with 1:07 left in the game. He connected twice with Michael Lawrence, including a 49-yard completion down to the UTSA 31 with 32 seconds to play.