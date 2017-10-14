Wesleyan can’t make up for slow start, falls to 0-7

Running back Johnny Thomas ran for three touchdowns and 110 yards on six carries, including a 92-yard scamper for the game’s first score, as Bacone College defeated Texas Wesleyan 33-18 Saturday at Farrington Field, spoiling the homecoming celebration of the winless Rams.

Wesleyan (0-7, 0-4 Central States Football League) failed to score on two red zone attempts in the first quarter and found themselves down 27-0 after three quarters. It was the second straight win and highest scoring day of the season for Bacone (2-5, 2-3).

Texas Wesleyan scored all of its points in the fourth quarter and the total was the Rams’ highest this year.

Jord Sutherlin returned a point-after try 98 yards for Wesleyan’s first two points

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Redshirt junior Erik Richards made his first start of the season at quarterback. He completed 8 of 25 passes for 45 yards and accounted for two Wesleyan touchdowns, a 5-yard toss to Colton Wade and a 16-yard run for the game’s final score. Richards also ran for 72 yards.

Junior running back Jermarcus Jones again led the Rams with 93 rushing yards on 20 carries. Defensive tackle Matthew Shelby led the Rams with five tackles, including 2.5 for a loss.

Wesleyan continues its search for a milestone victory with a trip to Batesville, Ark., to face Lyon College at 2 p.m. Saturday.