Texas Wesleyan freshman quarterback Colby Reed (3) hands the ball off to junior running back Jermarcus Jones (14) during the first half of a college football game against Texas College at Rose Stadium in Tyler, Saturday, October 7, 2017. Texas won 21-11. Brandon Wade Special to the Star-Telegram

Football

Texas Wesleyan comes up short at Texas College

Star-Telegram

October 07, 2017 11:06 PM

The Texas Wesleyan football team fell 21-11 to Texas College on Saturday night in Tyler.

Ronald Harris caught two touchdown passes in the first half, one for 64 yards and the other for 11, as Texas College (1-5, 1-3 Central States Football League) grabbed a 14-0 lead.

Bryce Nye kicked as 29-yard field goal as Wesleyan (0-6, 0-3) trimmed the deficit to 14-3 with 8:50 remaining in the second quarter.

Reginald Harrison then staked Texas College to a 21-3 lead on a 14-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter.

The Rams forced a safety in the third quarter to make it 21-5, then Kane Hardin scored on a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring for Wesleyan.

Jemarcus Jones led Wesleyan’s offense with 78 yards rushing on 26 carries, while Brandon Reeves rushed for 52 yards on seven attempts.

Texas Wesleyan next plays Bacone (Okla.) College at 2 p.m. Saturday at Farrington Field as the Rams celebrate homecoming.

