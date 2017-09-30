UNT’s 26-point scoring splurge erases early advantage by Southern Miss

There was no defense, not even the conference’s best, that could cool the offense of North Texas on Saturday.

Three outstanding performances fueled UNT’s 43-28 victory at Southern Miss in a pairing of the highest scoring offense in Conference USA against the defense that had allowed the fewest points.

Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine passed for 366 yards and two touchdowns, his third time this season to surpass 300 yards. Running back Jeffrey Wilson galloped for 148 yards and three scores on a caree-best 30 carries. Receiver Jalen Guyton caught 14 passes for 211 yards - both career highs - and added a touchdown.

Southern Miss led 14-0 on a Kwadra Griggs touchdown pass and his touchdown run. The home team’s lead swelled to 21-7 before North Texas exploded with 26 consecutive points for a 33-21 advantage.

With the win, UNT jumps to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in CUSA. The Golden Eagles fall to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference.