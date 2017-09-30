Texas Wesleyan freshman running back Blake Sonnier, left, is tackled by Langston senior defensive lineman Malik Argue during the first half of Saturday’s college football game in Langston, Okla.
Football

11th-ranked Langston blanks Texas Wesleyan, keeping Rams winless in return season

By Jared Christopher

jchristopher@star-telegram.com

September 30, 2017 7:33 PM

LANGSTON, Okla.

Langston University shut out visiting Texas Wesleyan 34-0 to hand the Rams their fifth straight loss in their first season of college football since 1941.

The victory improved 11th-ranked Langston to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central States Football League. Texas Wesleyan (0-5, 0-2) has been outscored 190-41 this season.

Despite the lopsided score, the Rams defense showed marked improvement by forcing four fumbles and netting two sacks.

Looking for a spark, the Rams gave backup quarterback Colby Reed the starting nod, but Wesleyan managed just 144 yards on 66 plays from scrimmage for the game.

Reed finished the first half 2-of-8 for 14 yards with an interception, paving the way for first-teamer Kane Hardin to take over in the second half. Hardin didn’t fare much better, completing 3 of 10 passes for 39 yards and an interception.

Wide receiver Anthony Caston led the Rams with three catches for 50 yards. Defensive end Dylan Briscoe finished with six tackles and a sack.

The Rams travel to Tyler next Saturday to square off with winless Texas College (0-5, 0-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

